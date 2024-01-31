Reporting as Eligible - Let the Future Tell the Truth

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On the season finale of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, JR, and special guest Tyler Brooke talk about their favorite moments from the past season, when they knew the Packers were for real, and who they’re most excited about going forward, and those few lingering doubts about what still may not be perfect.

But it’s mostly celebratory! Joe Barry is gone, and the guys go over the cornucopia of potential replacements, strengths, weaknesses, and who they prefer. They also target the big needs of the draft, as well as Tyler’s trademark early draft recommendation in an area of Packer need. While the team lost, it was an incredible season filled with breakout performances, so let’s talk about them. Plus, of course, listener questions!

