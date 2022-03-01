The NFL Scouting Combine is an opportunity for the media to hear from coaches and general managers from all 32 teams, and there were more than a few people in attendance to hear Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speak.

With a decision imminent from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams set to be a free agent at the start of the new league year on March 16th, Gutekunst was asked plenty of questions about both of Green Bay’s superstar players.

“I do think, specifically with Aaron, he’s got a very tough process that he goes through to get himself ready to play every season,” Gutekunst explained when talking about Rodgers needing time in the offseason to get ready to play. “It’s a big commitment, and he’s done that for a long time, and it certainly shows in the results. I think he feels he needs to do that to be ready to play at the level he plays at. So I know that weighs on him, but I think he’s going through that now.”

Gutekunst also mentioned that he anticipates Rodgers will make a decision before the league year on March 16.

The cap situation looms large for the Packers, who are working hard to restructure contracts and make moves to get Green Bay under the cap. Gutekunst mentions that despite what happens with Rodgers or Adams, that Director of Football Operations Russ Ball is “prepared for any which way we might go”.

“Obviously we’re planning for a lot of different scenarios,” Gutekunst said. “But certainly once we get the situation with Aaron figured out, then everything can kind of follow.”

Gutekunst was also asked if Rodgers’ decision played any factor in what the team planned to do with Adams.

“I mean obviously we’d like to know as soon as we can [with Rodgers] because it helps for planning moving forward,” the Packers GM told the media. “But those two situations are completely different, they’re two different players both great in their own right, and we’re lucky to have them. Hopefully we’ll be able to have them both, but they’re separate [situations].”

Fortunately for Packers fans, talks are still continuing between Adams’ camp and the Packers front office.

“There’s been constant communication,” Gutekunst said about Adams. “I had a good talk with Tae after the season, and obviously in touch with representatives throughout.”

Gutekunst expects more moves to happen in the coming weeks to continue to clear cap space. Whether or not those moves are to help offer Adams an extension is unclear.

“We have a few [more] moves to make,” Gutekunst explained. “We’ve done the stuff that we kind of knew we were going to go about right away. As we move forward, we would like to kind of do things as we go.”

Questions about Rodgers and Adams will continue to be asked until either or both of their situations are resolved. We’ll likely hear more from Matt LaFleur on Wednesday afternoon when he’s scheduled to speak at 1:45pm ET in Indianapolis.