NFL Combine 2022 Wednesday: Matt LaFleur speaks, QB/WR/TE media availability

The NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway. Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class are showing up in Indianapolis while teams and media have descended upon the city.

On Wednesday, Matt LaFleur is scheduled to speak to the media at 1:45 PM Eastern Time. LaFleur should have availability in front of both the national media at that time as well as a smaller session with local media afterwards. Expect no notable updates on Aaron Rodgers’ status, but stay tuned for any notable items to come out of his press conferences.

Earlier in the day, the draft prospects’ media availability begins, starting with the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends. Those three groups will speak in the morning, starting at 8:00 AM and running through until about 11:30.

