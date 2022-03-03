Thursday will be a big day at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Although press conferences for GMs and coaches have concluded, today marks day two of draft prospects’ media availability and the first day of on-field workouts.

First up in the morning are the offensive linemen, who will speak early on from the Indiana Convention Center, followed by the running backs later on in the morning. These position groups will then head to Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday for their on-field work to close out their Combine week.

However, Thursday brings us the workouts of the wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks, who will also measure in and perform on the bench press as well. The latter activities will take place earlier in the day, but workouts are set to begin at 4:00 PM sharp. They will be televised live on NFL Network and should last until 11:00 PM, thanks to large groups of players at those positions.

Will the receivers back up their big talk from Wednesday with impressive workouts? Will any of the quarterbacks impress and start to separate themselves from the pack? Keep it here at Acme Packing Company for breakdowns of the big newsworthy items from Thursday in Indianapolis.