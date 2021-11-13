Packers activate Aaron Rodgers & Isaac Yiadom off reserve/COVID-19 list

It’s official: Aaron Rodgers is back.

On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers made official what was widely expected all week: they activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Saturday was the first possible day Rodgers could return after testing positive last Wednesday and missing last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he returns just in time to play on Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks.

Although Rodgers will not have had any practice time over the past two weeks, he is expected to start on Sunday over backup Jordan Love. Seattle likewise activated starting quarterback Russell Wilson this week, bringing him back off injured reserve on Friday.

Joining Rodgers in his return from the reserve/COVID-19 list is cornerback Isaac Yiadom, who also went on the list last Wednesday. Like Rodgers, Yiadom missed last week’s game, but the Packers were fortunate not to need him on defense thanks to Kevin King’s return from injury. If Yiadom suits up on Sunday, he would likely resume his typical role as a primary special teamer.

The Packers entered the day with 52 players on their active roster, however, necessitating a release to return back to the maximum of 53. To make room for the returning players, Green Bay released reserve outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton. Hamilton signed with the Packers off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad earlier this season and made three in-game appearances, totaling 43 snaps on defense and five on special teams. Hamilton recorded no tackles but one quarterback hit in those three games.