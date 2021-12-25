Packers CB Shemar Jean-Charles lands on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Browns game

COVID-19 continues to work its way through the NFL, and on Christmas day, the Green Bay Packers had to place another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Packers are deactivating reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles today, as the team announced the transaction just before 1 PM.

This comes just hours before the Packers kick off against the Cleveland Browns, as the two teams are scheduled to start their game at 3:30.

Jean-Charles has been a non-factor on defense for much of this season, but he has been a major special teams contributor all year long. The Packers’ fifth-round draft pick earlier this year, Jean-Charles was inactive for the first two games of the season but has played at least ten special teams snaps in each game since then.

This is the third big loss for the Packers’ special teams this week. On Friday, the team placed linebacker Ty Summers and wide receiver Malik Taylor, both core members of those units, on injured reserve, shutting them both down for the remainder of the regular season. Now special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton will need to find players to fill in for Jean-Charles in addition to these two injured players, and on much shorter notice.

Stay tuned to see which players will be inactive for the Packers and Browns on gameday about 90 minutes prior to kickoff.