Packers place five players on COVID-19 lists, including Amari Rodgers

COVID-19, particularly the Omicron variant, continues to affect all aspects of life, and for the Green Bay Packers, that means that a few more players have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Monday’s transaction wire brought the news that the team has moved three players from the 53-man roster to the reserve/COVID list, one player from injured reserve to the virus list, and another practice squad player to that unit’s list as well.

Starting on the 53, the Packers have placed wide receiver/kick returner Amari Rodgers, offensive lineman Ben Braden, and outside linebacker Tipa Galeai on reserve/COVID-19. All three players were in uniform for and played at least a handful of snaps in Saturday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, inside linebacker Ty Summers also lands on the COVID reserve after being placed on injured reserve a week ago.

The final name headed to a virus list is defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, who has been on the Packers’ practice squad.

All of these players, if vaccinated, may be eligible to return to active duty in time for the Packers’ next game, which is on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings. Vaccinated players may return with a single negative test under certain conditions, including being asymptomatic.

The Vikings are dealing with its own set of COVID issues, as running back Dalvin Cook (who is unvaccinated) will first become eligible to return the day before the week 17 contest. Starting right tackle Oli Udoh was placed on reserve/COVID on Monday and third-string quarterback Sean Mannion is also on the list, but starter Kirk Cousins and backup Kellen Mond — both of whom are also unvaccinated — have not been deemed close contacts at this point and remain active.

Green Bay came into Monday with five other players on COVID lists, and today’s additions bring the total up to ten. That group includes cornerbacks Shemar Jean-Charles and Kevin King, outside linebackers Chauncey Rivers and La’Darius Hamilton (the latter being on the practice squad list), and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.