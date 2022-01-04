Packers return Savage, Kelly, Keke from COVID list to active roster

After putting several players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, the Green Bay Packers got a few individuals back on Tuesday, including two of the individuals who went on the list just 24 hours earlier. Safety Darnell Savage and right tackle Dennis Kelly were among the group of players that landed on the virus list the day after the Packers clinched the NFC’s top seed, but both of those players were reinstated to the active roster this afternoon.

That suggests that either both players got false positive results on Monday or they were both asymptomatic and tested out according to the NFL’s return to play protocols.

Joining them in returning to the active roster is starting defensive end Kingsley Keke, who missed Sunday’s game on the list and was inactive the prior week due to a personal issue, and rookie return man Amari Rodgers.

The Packers used newcomer David Moore on returns on Sunday night with Rodgers unavailable, and the former Seahawks receiver had solid success on punts, with a Packers season-long 21-yard return in the second half. Moore went to the COVID list on Monday, however, putting his availability for this Sunday against Detroit into question.

In addition, the Packers added one more player to the COVID list, sending offensive lineman Billy Turner there from injured reserve.

Finally, Green Bay released two players from their practice squad. One is cornerback Jayson Stanley, who was with the Packers for all of a few days. Stanley signed with the team midway through last week, then was immediately placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list himself. On Tuesday, the team reactivated him and immediately released him, likely due to the active roster getting all of its cornerbacks back in time for Sunday’s game. The Packers also released offensive lineman Jon Dietzen from the practice squad after the former Wisconsin Badger had spent much of the season on that unit.

Green Bay’s COVID list now drops down to just five players, three from the practice squad (David Moore among them) and two (Turner and Jaire Alexander) who were on injured reserve.