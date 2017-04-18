 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

APC Mock Draft 2017, Picks 26-30: Another T.J. Watt-to-the-Packers projection

New, comments

Yes, there’s at least one more APC writer who’s on the Watt hype train.

By Evan "Tex" Western
/ new
81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Western Michigan v Wisconsin Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

With less than two weeks to go until the 2017 NFL Draft, you can’t go more than two or three clicks on the internet without stumbling onto a mock draft.

That also means that it’s time for APC’s contributors to fire up the draft projection parts of our brains and put our heads together for the official APC mock draft. Seven contributors are pitching in for this year’s mock, each of whom was assigned either four or five teams. We also took care not to assign more than one team from the same division to any one writer.

We’ve finally made it to the late 20s of the APC Mock, and with it we have our writer’s pick for the Green Bay Packers at the 29th overall selection. It’s a name that has consistently been building steam for the Packers in recent weeks, and one that seems to have Packers fans split this draft season.

As an aside, with Jason B. Hirschhorn making the Packers’ pick in this mock draft, it is worth noting that Tex Western was responsible for the pick in the SB Nation mock draft. The fact that both picks ended up being the same is not coincidence, but it also is reflective of two different writers’ opinions of the player and his fit in Green Bay.

1.26 - Seattle Seahawks

Obi Melifonwu, DB, UConn (JBH)

The Seahawks have made little secret of the high priority they place on athleticism. Nearly every one of their early draft picks ranks highly in most of the combine testing, which partially explains the sometimes unexpected selections. With cornerback suddenly in question following the season-ending injury to DeShawn Shead and the lingering trade rumors involving Richard Sherman, a long, freakishly gifted defensive back like Connecticut's Obi Melifonwu makes plenty of sense for Seattle. The coaches can try him out at corner and move him around as they see fit.

1.27 - Kansas City Chiefs

Charles Harris, EDGE, Missouri (Owen)

Kansas City continues to improve their pass rush with Charles Harris. Tamba Hali isn't getting younger, and with Dee Ford likely to get a bit of a raise in the near future, Harris adds to the depth of the position. Strengthening a strength can sometimes be more effective than trying to fix a weakness. Harris is a bit of a snap jumper, but his spin move is enough of a counter to get away with it.

1.28 - Dallas Cowboys

Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State (Jon Meerdink)

Dallas has seen a major talent drain in its secondary this offseason, and Aaron Rodgers sliced and diced their pass defense in the playoffs even with a full complement of corners. With five defensive backs already off the board, Dallas has little choice but to roll the dice on borderline first round talent Gareon Conley. Though Conley was likely the second best corner in his own collegiate defensive backfield, he still possesses good size (6-0, 195) and good timed speed (4.44 in the 40) to go with his press man coverage abilities.

1.29 - Green Bay Packers

T.J. Watt, EDGE, Wisconsin (JBH)

Ted Thompson has rarely dipped into the local talent during his tenure as Packers general manager. The lone draft pick to emerge from Wisconsin -- wide receiver Jared Abbrederis -- appeared in just 15 games over 3 years and barely registered a mark during the regular season. That could change in 2017 with the emergence of T.J. Watt coupled with the edge-rush exodus in Green Bay. Watt performed extremely well at the NFL Scouting Combine, ranking behind only two fellow prospects in terms of overall athleticism. Watt has yet to fully broaden his skill set as a pass rusher, but his length and movement skills suggest a bright future.

1.30 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Carl Lawson, EDGE, Auburn (Owen)

Pittsburgh has been looking for their next combination of Harrison and Woodley since the group left, and Carl Lawson will be a nice injection of talent into the Steel Curtain. Jarvis Jones was a bit of a flop of a first round pick, and Lawson paired with Bud Dupree will give the Steelers some juice in the pass rush to help their secondary.

APC Mock Draft 2017

Pick Team Player Position College
Pick Team Player Position College
33 CLE DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame
34 SF Adoree' Jackson CB USC
35 JAX Cam Robinson OL Alabama
36 CHI Jabrill Peppers DB Michigan
37 LAR Forrest Lamp OL Western Kentucky
38 LAC Chris Godwin WR Penn State
39 NYJ Tyus Bowser OLB Houston
40 CAR Joe Mixon RB Oklahoma
41 CIN Dan Feeney OL Indiana
42 NO Fabian Moreau CB UCLA
43 PHI Zay Jones WR East Carolina
44 BUF Derek Rivers EDGE Youngstown State
45 ARI David Njoku TE Miami
46 IND Taylor Moton OL Western Michigan
47 BAL Chidobe Awuzie CB Colorado
48 MIN Cordrea Tankersley CB Clemson
49 WAS Caleb Brantley DT Florida
50 TB Kevin King CB Washington
51 DEN Montravius Adams DL Auburn
52 CLE (from TEN) Jarrad Davis ILB Florida
53 DET Teez Tabor CB Florida
54 MIA Quincy Wilson DB Florida
55 NYG Adam Shaheen TE Ashland
56 OAK Budda Baker S Washington
57 HOU Dion Dawkins OL Temple
58 SEA Jordan Willis EDGE Kansas St.
59 KC Nate Peterman QB Pittsburgh
60 DAL Demarcus Walker EDGE Florida State
61 GB Chris Wormley DL Michigan
62 PIT Rasul Douglas CB West Virginia
63 ATL Duke Riley LB LSU
64 CAR (from NE) Jourdan Lewis CB Michigan

More From Acme Packing Company

Loading comments...