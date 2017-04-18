With less than two weeks to go until the 2017 NFL Draft, you can’t go more than two or three clicks on the internet without stumbling onto a mock draft.

That also means that it’s time for APC’s contributors to fire up the draft projection parts of our brains and put our heads together for the official APC mock draft. Seven contributors are pitching in for this year’s mock, each of whom was assigned either four or five teams. We also took care not to assign more than one team from the same division to any one writer.

We’ve finally made it to the late 20s of the APC Mock, and with it we have our writer’s pick for the Green Bay Packers at the 29th overall selection. It’s a name that has consistently been building steam for the Packers in recent weeks, and one that seems to have Packers fans split this draft season.

As an aside, with Jason B. Hirschhorn making the Packers’ pick in this mock draft, it is worth noting that Tex Western was responsible for the pick in the SB Nation mock draft. The fact that both picks ended up being the same is not coincidence, but it also is reflective of two different writers’ opinions of the player and his fit in Green Bay.

Obi Melifonwu , DB, UConn (JBH)

The Seahawks have made little secret of the high priority they place on athleticism. Nearly every one of their early draft picks ranks highly in most of the combine testing, which partially explains the sometimes unexpected selections. With cornerback suddenly in question following the season-ending injury to DeShawn Shead and the lingering trade rumors involving Richard Sherman, a long, freakishly gifted defensive back like Connecticut's Obi Melifonwu makes plenty of sense for Seattle. The coaches can try him out at corner and move him around as they see fit.

Charles Harris , EDGE, Missouri (Owen)

Kansas City continues to improve their pass rush with Charles Harris. Tamba Hali isn't getting younger, and with Dee Ford likely to get a bit of a raise in the near future, Harris adds to the depth of the position. Strengthening a strength can sometimes be more effective than trying to fix a weakness. Harris is a bit of a snap jumper, but his spin move is enough of a counter to get away with it.

Gareon Conley , CB, Ohio State (Jon Meerdink)

Dallas has seen a major talent drain in its secondary this offseason, and Aaron Rodgers sliced and diced their pass defense in the playoffs even with a full complement of corners. With five defensive backs already off the board, Dallas has little choice but to roll the dice on borderline first round talent Gareon Conley. Though Conley was likely the second best corner in his own collegiate defensive backfield, he still possesses good size (6-0, 195) and good timed speed (4.44 in the 40) to go with his press man coverage abilities.

1.29 - Green Bay Packers

T.J. Watt , EDGE, Wisconsin (JBH)

Ted Thompson has rarely dipped into the local talent during his tenure as Packers general manager. The lone draft pick to emerge from Wisconsin -- wide receiver Jared Abbrederis -- appeared in just 15 games over 3 years and barely registered a mark during the regular season. That could change in 2017 with the emergence of T.J. Watt coupled with the edge-rush exodus in Green Bay. Watt performed extremely well at the NFL Scouting Combine, ranking behind only two fellow prospects in terms of overall athleticism. Watt has yet to fully broaden his skill set as a pass rusher, but his length and movement skills suggest a bright future.

Carl Lawson , EDGE, Auburn (Owen)

Pittsburgh has been looking for their next combination of Harrison and Woodley since the group left, and Carl Lawson will be a nice injection of talent into the Steel Curtain. Jarvis Jones was a bit of a flop of a first round pick, and Lawson paired with Bud Dupree will give the Steelers some juice in the pass rush to help their secondary.