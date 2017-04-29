Packers 2017 Undrafted Free Agent Signing Tracker

With the 2017 NFL Draft concluded, now begins the next-most-exciting phase of player acquisition in the NFL: the start of undrafted free agency!

The Green Bay Packers typically carry several former UDFAs on their 53-man roster during the season, and there are almost always at least a few who make the team as rookies each year. As such, we expect the team to be throwing that weight around as they try to lure in these undrafted players to sign with the team.

Prior to the draft, we identified a handful of players that fit the Packers’ typical physical molds at a few positions: running backs, wide receivers, and cornerbacks. Of course, some of these players were drafted already, but don’t be surprised if a couple of signings come off one of those lists.

Likewise, the Packers tend to sign players whom they brought in for official visits prior to the draft. Click here for the full visit list, but note that a handful of those players have been drafted already (including DeAngelo Yancey to the Packers in round five).

UPDATE: After releasing Don Jackson and Christine Michael, the Packers have 62 players currently under contract, and after making 19 draft picks, they will have 72 roster spots accounted for. That means they can bring in up to 18 undrafted players to fill up the 90-man roster. Currently, we have 16 names on this list as signees, which means that the Packers can sign two more players if all reports are accurate.

Stay up to date with the reports of UDFA signings below. Keep in mind that nothing will be confirmed until the Packers officially announce the signings, and that some of these names may change when the official announcements are made.

Packers UDFA Reports

To be signed

CB Donatello Brown, Valdosta State (source)

EDGE Johnathan Calvin, Mississippi State (source)

WR Michael Clark, Marshall (source)

WR Montay Crockett, Georgia Southern (source)

OL Thomas Evans, Richmond (source)

OL Geoff Gray, Manitoba (source)

ILB Cody Heiman, Washburn (source)

QB Taysom Hill, BYU (source)

DT Izaah Lunsford, Bowling Green (source)

OL Adam Pankey, West Virginia (source)

WR Aaron Peck, Fresno State (source)

CB Lenzy Pipkins, Oklahoma State (source)

RB Khalif Phillips, UNC-Charlotte (source)

CB David Rivers III, Youngstown State (source)

OL Christian Schneider, UC-Davis (source)

P Justin Vogel, Miami (source)

Tryout/Rookie Minicamp Invites

DT Imarjaye Albury, Florida International (source)*

QB Drew Bauer, Minnesota-Duluth (source)

DB Antonio Brown, William Penn (source)

DB Cameron Brown, UW-Oshkosh (source)

CB Brenden Clements, Navy (source)

K Matt Davis, Pembroke State (source)

OLB Ruben Demosthenes, Southern Nazarene (source)

S Daquan Holmes, American International (source)

FB Nate Iese, UCLA (source)

OLB Josh Letuigasenoa, Cal Poly (source)

DL Willie Mays, Tiffin (source)

WR Deon-Tay McManus, Marshall (source)

OL/DL Aiulua Fanene, Arizona (source)

WR Raysean Pringle, Southern Utah (source)

OL Riley Shantz, Missouri State (source)

WR Shavarez Smith, South Alabama (source)

S Aaron Taylor, Ball State (source)

ILB David Talley, Grand Valley State (source)

* Albury’s college coach indicated that he was signing with the Packers, but he was not among the reported signees by Packersnews.com and is likely a minicamp invitee.