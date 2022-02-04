Four 2022 Shrine Bowl standouts to keep an eye on for the Packers

Green Bay Packers fans have been clamoring for the team to draft a wide receiver for years now. As the last few draft classes, the 2022 receiver class is relatively deep with some late risers up the board. The Packers have to figure out their receiving room and that likely centers around how they choose to deal with receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It seems like they’re planning to give Adams the franchise tag, but receivers Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are pending free agents as well.

Green Bay also has some questions to answer at linebacker if All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell doesn’t return. The Packers could use another swing tackle prospect with right tackle Dennis Kelly an unrestricted free agent and Billy Turner on the last year of his deal. This also depends on how the Packers want to use Elgton Jenkins – do they project him as the right tackle of the future after Turner leaves? Or would they rather keep him at guard? Regardless, the Packers will probably pluck at least one tackle in the draft and they love to convert college tackles to guards if they don’t quite have the size.

The Packers also need a third edge rusher if one of the Smith brothers doesn’t return as well as more depth on the interior. Dean Lowry could be a potential cap casualty (save $4 million by cutting) and Tyler Lancaster is an unrestricted free agent.

Here are some of the players within the Packers’ range who have had good practices this week and stood out at the Shrine Bowl.

Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska

Samori Toure flashed the ability to separate and win in the red zone throughout practices this week. He consistently won one-on-one drills and backed up his strong week of practice with two touchdowns in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Toure played four years at Montana before transferring to Nebraska this last year where he had 46 receptions for 898 yards and five touchdowns. He’s a big target at 6’3” and 191 pounds. Toure is a late-round prospect at this point, but his performance this week certainly helped his stock.

Sleeper: Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA

Kyle Philips didn’t get much action in the actual game, but he got rave reviews during the week of practice. The slot receiver compares very strongly to Hunter Renfrow and was first-team All-Pac-12 this last year. He might not win on raw athleticism, but he’s crafty and the Packers are still searching for a reliable slot receiver.

Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

Green Bay is in an interesting spot with their tight end room. They have a decision to make on tight end Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis may or may not retire. If those two guys are gone, Green Bay is left with Josiah Deguara, Dominique Dafney, and Tyler Davis.

Jelani Woods has a huge frame at 6’6” and 259 lbs. He was first-team All-ACC and led ACC tight ends with 598 yards and eight touchdowns. Before transferring to Virginia, he played at Oklahoma State where he was used primarily as a blocker — an important trait in the Matt LaFleur offense. He’s more of a true in-line tight end player, which the Packers don’t have without Lewis on the roster. He projects as a mid- to late-round pick but showed surprising athleticism, reliable hands, and some good route running during the week.

Marquan McCall, DT, Kentucky

Marquan McCall has a couple of red flags but has shown some really positive signs of improving and maturing. At 6’2” and 346 lbs, he has the size and frame to anchor the middle of the defensive line which can give the Packers the versatility to move defensive tackle Kenny Clark to 3-technique when needed. Green Bay also has a young player in TJ Slaton who showed some promise this year. McCall can contribute on the inside and could fit right into the interior rotation.

He has fantastic upper body strength and brings great energy. He consistently caused issues during the week of practice and was very disruptive in the game. As mentioned though, there are some concerns. He struggled with weight early in his career and saw only limited action at Kentucky because of it. He was also suspended at one point. However, he has steadily dropped weight and has become more and more active on the field throughout his career.

