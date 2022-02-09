NFL announces 324 prospects invited to 2022 Scouting Combine

Super Bowl LVI may be just a few days away, but the NFL’s offseason waits for nobody. Just over two weeks following the conclusion of the 2021 football season, the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will begin in Indianapolis, providing the unofficial kickoff of the lead-up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

This year’s Combine may be the last in Indianapolis — or at least it is the final installment of the event that is guaranteed to take place there. The NFL reportedly plans to begin bidding out the Combine to other cities and venues, much in the same way it has done so with the Super Bowl and NFL Draft. While downtown Indianapolis provides many excellent reasons to keep the event there — from the fact that Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indianapolis Convention Center are connected to a huge swatch of hotels, restaurants, and bars within walking distance of the Combine venues — the league wants more eyes and more attendance.

For 2022, however, the week-long event will be in Indy once again, and the NFL has invited 324 draft prospects to attend. This year’s crop of players represent 106 different college football programs at all levels of competition, ranging from the CFP champion Georgia Bulldogs all the way down to Culver-Stockton College, an NAIA school. Unsurprisingly, Georgia leads the way this year with 14 players invited following their national title victory over Alabama.

Check out the full list of players below as we begin getting ready for the offseason’s biggest pre-Draft event, which is set to begin in earnest on March 1.