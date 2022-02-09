NFL announces 324 prospects invited to 2022 Scouting Combine

Super Bowl LVI may be just a few days away, but the NFL’s offseason waits for nobody. Just over two weeks following the conclusion of the 2021 football season, the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will begin in Indianapolis, providing the unofficial kickoff of the lead-up to the 2022 NFL Draft.
This year’s Combine may be the last in Indianapolis — or at least it is the final installment of the event that is guaranteed to take place there. The NFL reportedly plans to begin bidding out the Combine to other cities and venues, much in the same way it has done so with the Super Bowl and NFL Draft. While downtown Indianapolis provides many excellent reasons to keep the event there — from the fact that Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indianapolis Convention Center are connected to a huge swatch of hotels, restaurants, and bars within walking distance of the Combine venues — the league wants more eyes and more attendance.
For 2022, however, the week-long event will be in Indy once again, and the NFL has invited 324 draft prospects to attend. This year’s crop of players represent 106 different college football programs at all levels of competition, ranging from the CFP champion Georgia Bulldogs all the way down to Culver-Stockton College, an NAIA school. Unsurprisingly, Georgia leads the way this year with 14 players invited following their national title victory over Alabama.
Check out the full list of players below as we begin getting ready for the offseason’s biggest pre-Draft event, which is set to begin in earnest on March 1.
2022 NFL Combine Invitees
|Last Name
|First Name
|Position
|College
|Last Name
|First Name
|Position
|College
|Adomitis
|Cal
|LS
|Pittsburgh
|Allen
|Austin
|TE
|Nebraska
|Allen
|Chase
|TE
|Iowa State
|Allen
|Christopher
|LB
|Alabama
|Allgeier
|Tyler
|RB
|BYU
|Andersen
|Troy
|LB
|Montana State
|Anderson
|Tycen
|DB
|Toledo
|Andries
|Blaise
|OL
|Minnesota
|Araiza
|Matt
|P
|San Diego State
|Armour-Davis
|Jalyn
|DB
|Alabama
|Asamoah
|Brian
|LB
|Oklahoma
|Austin, Jr.
|Calvin
|WR
|Memphis
|Austin
|Kevin
|WR
|Notre Dame
|Badie
|Tyler
|RB
|Missouri
|Barnes
|Kalon
|DB
|Baylor
|Barno
|Amaré
|DL
|Virginia Tech
|Beavers
|Darrian
|LB
|Cincinnati
|Bell
|David
|WR
|Purdue
|Bell
|Greg
|RB
|San Diego State
|Bell
|Markquese
|DB
|Florida A&M
|Bellinger
|Daniel
|TE
|San Diego State
|Belton
|Dane
|DB
|Iowa
|Bernard
|Terrel
|LB
|Baylor
|Bolden
|Bubba
|DB
|Miami
|Bolden
|Slade
|WR
|Alabama
|Bonitto
|Nik
|DL
|Oklahoma
|Booker
|Thomas
|DL
|Stanford
|Booth
|Andrew
|DB
|Clemson
|Borghi
|Max
|RB
|Washington State
|Brisker
|Jaquan
|DB
|Penn State
|Brkic
|Gabe
|K
|Oklahoma
|Brooks
|Kennedy
|RB
|Oklahoma
|Brown
|Ben
|OL
|Mississippi
|Brown
|Leddie
|RB
|West Virginia
|Brown
|Montaric
|DB
|Arkansas
|Bruss
|Logan
|OL
|Wisconsin
|Bryant
|Coby
|DB
|Cincinnati
|Burford
|Spencer
|OL
|UTSA
|Burks
|Treylon
|WR
|Arkansas
|Butler
|Darien
|LB
|Arizona State
|Butler
|Matthew
|DL
|Tennessee
|Butler
|Percy
|DB
|Louisiana
|Calcattera
|Grant
|TE
|SMU
|Camarda
|Jake
|P
|Georgia
|Campbell
|Chance
|LB
|Mississippi
|Carter
|Ja'Tyre
|OL
|Southern
|Carter
|Zach
|DL
|Florida
|Castro-Fields
|Tariq
|DB
|Penn State
|Chandler
|Ty
|RB
|North Carolina
|Chenal
|Leo
|LB
|Wisconsin
|Cine
|Lewis
|DB
|Georgia
|Clark
|Damone
|LB
|LSU
|Clemons
|Micheal
|DL
|Texas A&M
|Coan
|Jack
|QB
|Notre Dame
|Cole
|Qwynnterrio
|DB
|Louisville
|Conner
|Snoop
|RB
|Mississippi
|Cook
|Bryan
|DB
|Cincinnati
|Cook
|James
|RB
|Georgia
|Corbin
|Jashaun
|RB
|Florida State
|Corker
|Yusuf
|DB
|Kentucky
|Corral
|Matt
|QB
|Mississippi
|Cross
|Charles
|OL
|Mississippi State
|Cross
|Nick
|DB
|Maryland
|Crum
|Dustin
|QB
|Kent State
|Cunningham
|Myron
|OL
|Arkansas
|Davidson
|DJ
|DL
|Arizona State
|Davis
|Jordan
|DL
|Georgia
|Davis
|Kalia
|DL
|UCF
|Davis-Price
|Ty
|RB
|LSU
|Dean
|Nakobe
|LB
|Georgia
|Deaton
|Dawson
|OL
|Texas Tech
|Deculus
|Austin
|OL
|LSU
|Dicker
|Cameron
|K
|Texas
|Diesch
|Kellen
|OL
|Arizona State
|Dixon
|Dai'Jean
|WR
|Nicholls State
|Domann
|JoJo
|LB
|Nebraska
|Dotson
|Jahan
|WR
|Penn State
|Doubs
|Romeo
|WR
|Nevada
|Drummond
|Dontario
|WR
|Mississippi
|Dulcich
|Greg
|TE
|UCLA
|Dunkle
|Bill
|OL
|San Diego State
|Durant
|Cobie
|DB
|South Carolina State
|Ealy
|Jerrion
|RB
|Mississippi
|Ebiketie
|Arnold
|DL
|Penn State
|Ebner
|Trestan
|RB
|Baylor
|Ekwonu
|Ickey
|OL
|N.C. State
|Elam
|Kaiir
|DB
|Florida
|Eleby
|Kaleb
|QB
|Western Michigan
|Elliss
|Noah
|DL
|Idaho
|Emerson
|MJ
|DB
|Mississippi State
|Enagbare
|Kingsley
|DL
|South Carolina
|Evans
|Akayleb
|DB
|Missouri
|Eze
|Obinna
|OL
|TCU
|Ezeudu
|Joshua
|OL
|North Carolina
|Ezukanma
|Erik
|WR
|Texas Tech
|Faalele
|Daniel
|OL
|Minnesota
|Farrell
|Neil
|DL
|LSU
|Ferguson
|Jake
|TE
|Wisconsin
|Fields
|DaMarcus
|DB
|Texas Tech
|Flott
|Cordale
|DB
|LSU
|Ford
|Jerome
|RB
|Cincinnati
|Ford
|Jonathan
|DL
|Miami
|Fortner
|Luke
|OL
|Kentucky
|Fryfogle
|Ty
|WR
|Indiana
|Gardner
|Sauce
|DB
|Cincinnati
|Garrett
|Haskell
|DL
|Ohio State
|Gemmel
|Jeremiah
|LB
|North Carolina
|Gill
|Trenton
|P
|N.C. State
|Goedeke
|Luke
|OL
|Central Michigan
|Goodrich
|Mario
|DB
|Clemson
|Goodson
|Tyler
|RB
|Iowa
|Gordon
|Kyler
|DB
|Washington
|Graham-Mobley
|Isaiah
|LB
|Boston College
|Gray
|Danny
|WR
|SMU
|Gray
|Vincent
|DB
|Michigan
|Green
|Kenyon
|OL
|Texas A&M
|Gunter
|Jeffrey
|DL
|Coastal Carolina
|Hall
|Breece
|RB
|Iowa State
|Hall
|Jeremiah
|TE
|Oklahoma
|Hall
|Logan
|DL
|Houston
|Hamilton
|Kyle
|DB
|Notre Dame
|Hansen
|Jake
|LB
|Illinois
|Hansford
|Aaron
|LB
|Texas A&M
|Harris
|Christian
|LB
|Alabama
|Harris
|Kevin
|RB
|South Carolina
|Harvell-Peel
|Kolby
|DB
|Oklahoma State
|Haskins
|Hassan
|RB
|Michigan
|Hayes
|Blake
|P
|Illinois
|Hayes
|Marquis
|OL
|Oklahoma
|Hendershot
|Peyton
|TE
|Indiana
|Heyward
|Connor
|TE
|Michigan State
|Hill
|Dax
|DB
|Michigan
|Hines
|Chasen
|OL
|LSU
|Hinton
|Chris
|DL
|Michigan
|Hodges
|Curtis
|TE
|Arizona State
|Howell
|Sam
|QB
|North Carolina
|Hutchinson
|Aidan
|DL
|Michigan
|Ingram
|Ed
|OL
|LSU
|Ingram
|Keaontay
|RB
|USC
|Jackson
|D'Marco
|LB
|Appalachian State
|Jackson
|Drake
|LB
|USC
|Jackson
|Jordan
|DL
|Air Force
|Jobe
|Joshua
|DB
|Alabama
|Johnson II
|Jermaine
|LB
|Florida State
|Johnson III
|Johnny
|WR
|Oregon
|Johnson
|Josh
|WR
|Tulsa
|Johnson
|Tyree
|DL
|Texas A&M
|Johnson
|Zion
|OL
|Boston College
|Jones
|Braxton
|OL
|Southern Utah
|Jones
|Jack
|DB
|Arizona State
|Jones
|Marcus
|DB
|Houston
|Jones
|Travis
|DL
|Connecticut
|Jones
|Velus
|WR
|Tennessee
|Joseph
|Kerby
|DB
|Illinois
|Jurgens
|Cam
|OL
|Nebraska
|Karlaftis
|George
|DL
|Purdue
|Kelley
|Cole
|QB
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Kendrick
|Derion
|DB
|Georgia
|King
|D'Eriq
|QB
|Miami
|Kinnard
|Darian
|OL
|Kentucky
|Knight
|Bam
|RB
|N.C. State
|Kolar
|Charlie
|TE
|Iowa State
|Lake
|Quentin
|DB
|UCLA
|Landman
|Nate
|LB
|Colorado
|Leal
|DeMarvin
|DL
|Texas A&M
|Likely
|Isaiah
|TE
|Coastal Carolina
|Linderbaum
|Tyler
|OL
|Iowa
|Lindstrom
|Alec
|OL
|Boston College
|Lloyd
|Devin
|LB
|Utah
|London
|Drake
|WR
|USC
|Lowe
|Vederian
|OL
|Illinois
|Lucas
|Abraham
|OL
|Washington State
|Lucas
|Chase
|DB
|Arizona State
|Luketa
|Jesse
|DL
|Penn State
|Mafe
|Boye
|LB
|Minnesota
|Malone
|DeAngelo
|DL
|Western Kentucky
|Mathis
|Damarri
|DB
|Pittsburgh
|Mathis
|Phidarian
|DL
|Alabama
|Mays
|Cade
|OL
|Tennessee
|McBride
|Trey
|TE
|Colorado State
|McCall
|Marquan
|DL
|Kentucky
|McClain
|Zakoby
|LB
|Auburn
|McCollum
|Zyon
|DB
|Sam Houston State
|McCormick
|Sincere
|RB
|UTSA
|McCreary
|Roger
|DB
|Auburn
|McDuffie
|Trent
|DB
|Washington
|McFadden
|Micah
|LB
|Indiana
|McKethan
|Marcus
|OL
|North Carolina
|McKinley III
|Verone
|DB
|Oregon
|Melton
|Bo
|WR
|Rutgers
|Metchie
|John
|WR
|Alabama
|Mitchell
|James
|TE
|Virginia Tech
|Mitchell
|Max
|OL
|Louisiana
|Monday
|Smoke
|DB
|Auburn
|Moon
|Jeremiah
|LB
|Florida
|Moore
|Skyy
|WR
|Western Michigan
|Muma
|Chad
|LB
|Wyoming
|Munford, Jr.
|Thayer
|OL
|Ohio State
|Nailor
|Jalen
|WR
|Michigan State
|Neal
|Evan
|OL
|Alabama
|Ogbonnia
|Otito
|DL
|UCLA
|Ojabo
|David
|DL
|Michigan
|Okonkwo
|Chig
|TE
|Maryland
|Olave
|Chris
|WR
|Ohio State
|O'Neal
|Leon
|DB
|Texas A&M
|Otomewo
|Esezi
|DL
|Minnesota
|Otton
|Cade
|TE
|Washington
|Pacheco
|Isaih
|RB
|Rutgers
|Parham
|Dylan
|OL
|Memphis
|Paschal
|Joshua
|DL
|Kentucky
|Paul
|Chris
|OL
|Tulsa
|Peevy
|Jayden
|DL
|Texas A&M
|Penning
|Trevor
|OL
|Northern Iowa
|Perry
|EJ
|QB
|Brown
|Petit-Frere
|Nick
|OL
|Ohio State
|Philips
|Kyle
|WR
|UCLA
|Pickens
|George
|WR
|Georgia
|Pickett
|Kenny
|QB
|Pittsburgh
|Pierce
|Alec
|WR
|Cincinnati
|Pierce
|Dameon
|RB
|Florida
|Pitre
|Jalen
|DB
|Baylor
|Polk
|Makai
|WR
|Mississippi State
|Price
|D'vonte
|RB
|Florida International
|Purdy
|Brock
|QB
|Iowa State
|Quitoriano
|Teagan
|TE
|Oregon State
|Raimann
|Bernhard
|OL
|Central Michigan
|Rambo
|Charleston
|WR
|Miami
|Ray
|LaBryan
|DL
|Alabama
|Rhyan
|Sean
|OL
|UCLA
|Ridder
|Desmond
|QB
|Cincinnati
|Ridgeway
|John
|DL
|Arkansas
|Rivers
|Ronnie
|RB
|Fresno State
|Roberson, Jr.
|Reggie
|WR
|SMU
|Robinson
|Brian
|RB
|Alabama
|Robinson
|Dominique
|DL
|Miami (Ohio)
|Robinson
|Tyrese
|OL
|Oklahoma
|Robinson
|Wan'Dale
|WR
|Kentucky
|Rodriguez
|Malcolm
|LB
|Oklahoma State
|Rose
|Mike
|LB
|Iowa State
|Rosenthal
|Dare
|OL
|Kentucky
|Ross
|Josh
|LB
|Michigan
|Ross
|Justyn
|WR
|Clemson
|Ruckert
|Jeremy
|TE
|Ohio State
|Rupcich
|Andrew
|OL
|Culver-Stockton
|Salyer
|Jamaree
|OL
|Georgia
|Sanborn
|Jack
|LB
|Wisconsin
|Sanders
|Braylon
|WR
|Mississippi
|Sanders
|Myjai
|DL
|Cincinnati
|Sewell
|Nephi
|LB
|Utah
|Shaffer
|Justin
|OL
|Georgia
|Shakir
|Khalil
|WR
|Boise State
|Smith
|Abram
|RB
|Baylor
|Smith
|Brandon
|LB
|Penn State
|Smith
|Lecitus
|OL
|Virginia Tech
|Smith
|Tyler
|OL
|Tulsa
|Smith
|Tyreke
|DL
|Ohio State
|Spector
|Baylon
|LB
|Clemson
|Spiller
|Isaiah
|RB
|Texas A&M
|Steele
|Chris
|DB
|USC
|Stingley, Jr.
|Derek
|DB
|LSU
|Stout
|Jordan
|P
|Penn State
|Strange
|Cole
|OL
|Tennessee-Chattanooga
|Strong
|Carson
|QB
|Nevada
|Strong
|Pierre
|RB
|South Dakota State
|Stueber
|Andrew
|OL
|Michigan
|Tagovailoa-Amosa
|Myron
|DL
|Notre Dame
|Taylor
|Alontae
|DB
|Tennessee
|Taylor-Britt
|Cam
|DB
|Nebraska
|Taylor-Stuart
|Isaac
|DB
|USC
|Tenuta
|Luke
|OL
|Virginia Tech
|Thibodeaux
|Kayvon
|DL
|Oregon
|Thomas
|Cameron
|DL
|San Diego State
|Thomas
|Isaiah
|DL
|Oklahoma
|Thomas
|Juanyeh
|DB
|Georgia Tech
|Thomas
|Zach
|OL
|San Diego State
|Thompson
|Josh
|DB
|Texas
|Thompson
|Skylar
|QB
|Kansas State
|Thornton
|Tyquan
|WR
|Baylor
|Tindall
|Channing
|LB
|Georgia
|Tolbert
|Jalen
|WR
|South Alabama
|Tom
|Zach
|OL
|Wake Forest
|Turner
|Cole
|TE
|Nevada
|Turner
|Tré
|WR
|Virginia Tech
|Turner-Yell
|Delarrin
|DB
|Oklahoma
|Uwazurike
|Eyioma
|DL
|Iowa State
|Verdell
|CJ
|RB
|Oregon
|Volson
|Cordell
|OL
|North Dakota State
|Waletzko
|Matt
|OL
|North Dakota
|Walker III
|Kenny
|RB
|Michigan State
|Walker
|Quay
|LB
|Georgia
|Walker
|Rasheed
|OL
|Penn State
|Walker
|Travon
|DL
|Georgia
|Waller
|Jermaine
|DB
|Virginia Tech
|Warren
|Jaylen
|RB
|Oklahoma State
|Watson
|Christian
|WR
|North Dakota State
|Watson
|Jaylen
|DB
|Washington State
|Wattenberg
|Luke
|OL
|Washington
|Webb
|Sam
|DB
|Missouri Western State
|West
|Dohnovan
|OL
|Arizona State
|Weston
|Isaiah
|WR
|Northern Iowa
|White
|Rachaad
|RB
|Arizona State
|White
|Zamir
|RB
|Georgia
|White
|ZaQuandre
|RB
|South Carolina
|Williams
|Devon
|WR
|Oregon
|Williams
|Jameson
|WR
|Alabama
|Williams
|Joshua
|DB
|Fayetteville State
|Williams
|Kyren
|RB
|Notre Dame
|Williams
|Pepe
|DB
|Houston
|Williams
|Sam
|DL
|Mississippi
|Williams
|Tre
|LB
|Arkansas
|Willis
|Malik
|QB
|Liberty
|Wilson
|Garrett
|WR
|Ohio State
|Winfrey
|Perrion
|DL
|Oklahoma
|Woods
|Jelani
|TE
|Virginia
|Woods
|JT
|DB
|Baylor
|Woods
|Mike
|WR
|Oklahoma
|Woolen
|Tariq
|DB
|UTSA
|Wright
|Alex
|DL
|UAB
|Wright
|Mykael
|DB
|Oregon
|Wyatt
|Devonte
|DL
|Georgia
|Wydermyer
|Jalen
|TE
|Texas A&M
|York
|Cade
|K
|LSU
|Zakelj
|Nick
|OL
|Fordham
|Zappe
|Bailey
|QB
|Western Kentucky
