NFL announces 324 prospects invited to 2022 Scouting Combine

The list includes four former Wisconsin Badgers and nine specialists, and 106 college football programs are represented.

Super Bowl LVI may be just a few days away, but the NFL’s offseason waits for nobody. Just over two weeks following the conclusion of the 2021 football season, the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will begin in Indianapolis, providing the unofficial kickoff of the lead-up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

This year’s Combine may be the last in Indianapolis — or at least it is the final installment of the event that is guaranteed to take place there. The NFL reportedly plans to begin bidding out the Combine to other cities and venues, much in the same way it has done so with the Super Bowl and NFL Draft. While downtown Indianapolis provides many excellent reasons to keep the event there — from the fact that Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indianapolis Convention Center are connected to a huge swatch of hotels, restaurants, and bars within walking distance of the Combine venues — the league wants more eyes and more attendance.

For 2022, however, the week-long event will be in Indy once again, and the NFL has invited 324 draft prospects to attend. This year’s crop of players represent 106 different college football programs at all levels of competition, ranging from the CFP champion Georgia Bulldogs all the way down to Culver-Stockton College, an NAIA school. Unsurprisingly, Georgia leads the way this year with 14 players invited following their national title victory over Alabama.

Check out the full list of players below as we begin getting ready for the offseason’s biggest pre-Draft event, which is set to begin in earnest on March 1.

2022 NFL Combine Invitees

﻿Last Name First Name Position College
Adomitis Cal LS Pittsburgh
Allen Austin TE Nebraska
Allen Chase TE Iowa State
Allen Christopher LB Alabama
Allgeier Tyler RB BYU
Andersen Troy LB Montana State
Anderson Tycen DB Toledo
Andries Blaise OL Minnesota
Araiza Matt P San Diego State
Armour-Davis Jalyn DB Alabama
Asamoah Brian LB Oklahoma
Austin, Jr. Calvin WR Memphis
Austin Kevin WR Notre Dame
Badie Tyler RB Missouri
Barnes Kalon DB Baylor
Barno Amaré DL Virginia Tech
Beavers Darrian LB Cincinnati
Bell David WR Purdue
Bell Greg RB San Diego State
Bell Markquese DB Florida A&M
Bellinger Daniel TE San Diego State
Belton Dane DB Iowa
Bernard Terrel LB Baylor
Bolden Bubba DB Miami
Bolden Slade WR Alabama
Bonitto Nik DL Oklahoma
Booker Thomas DL Stanford
Booth Andrew DB Clemson
Borghi Max RB Washington State
Brisker Jaquan DB Penn State
Brkic Gabe K Oklahoma
Brooks Kennedy RB Oklahoma
Brown Ben OL Mississippi
Brown Leddie RB West Virginia
Brown Montaric DB Arkansas
Bruss Logan OL Wisconsin
Bryant Coby DB Cincinnati
Burford Spencer OL UTSA
Burks Treylon WR Arkansas
Butler Darien LB Arizona State
Butler Matthew DL Tennessee
Butler Percy DB Louisiana
Calcattera Grant TE SMU
Camarda Jake P Georgia
Campbell Chance LB Mississippi
Carter Ja'Tyre OL Southern
Carter Zach DL Florida
Castro-Fields Tariq DB Penn State
Chandler Ty RB North Carolina
Chenal Leo LB Wisconsin
Cine Lewis DB Georgia
Clark Damone LB LSU
Clemons Micheal DL Texas A&M
Coan Jack QB Notre Dame
Cole Qwynnterrio DB Louisville
Conner Snoop RB Mississippi
Cook Bryan DB Cincinnati
Cook James RB Georgia
Corbin Jashaun RB Florida State
Corker Yusuf DB Kentucky
Corral Matt QB Mississippi
Cross Charles OL Mississippi State
Cross Nick DB Maryland
Crum Dustin QB Kent State
Cunningham Myron OL Arkansas
Davidson DJ DL Arizona State
Davis Jordan DL Georgia
Davis Kalia DL UCF
Davis-Price Ty RB LSU
Dean Nakobe LB Georgia
Deaton Dawson OL Texas Tech
Deculus Austin OL LSU
Dicker Cameron K Texas
Diesch Kellen OL Arizona State
Dixon Dai'Jean WR Nicholls State
Domann JoJo LB Nebraska
Dotson Jahan WR Penn State
Doubs Romeo WR Nevada
Drummond Dontario WR Mississippi
Dulcich Greg TE UCLA
Dunkle Bill OL San Diego State
Durant Cobie DB South Carolina State
Ealy Jerrion RB Mississippi
Ebiketie Arnold DL Penn State
Ebner Trestan RB Baylor
Ekwonu Ickey OL N.C. State
Elam Kaiir DB Florida
Eleby Kaleb QB Western Michigan
Elliss Noah DL Idaho
Emerson MJ DB Mississippi State
Enagbare Kingsley DL South Carolina
Evans Akayleb DB Missouri
Eze Obinna OL TCU
Ezeudu Joshua OL North Carolina
Ezukanma Erik WR Texas Tech
Faalele Daniel OL Minnesota
Farrell Neil DL LSU
Ferguson Jake TE Wisconsin
Fields DaMarcus DB Texas Tech
Flott Cordale DB LSU
Ford Jerome RB Cincinnati
Ford Jonathan DL Miami
Fortner Luke OL Kentucky
Fryfogle Ty WR Indiana
Gardner Sauce DB Cincinnati
Garrett Haskell DL Ohio State
Gemmel Jeremiah LB North Carolina
Gill Trenton P N.C. State
Goedeke Luke OL Central Michigan
Goodrich Mario DB Clemson
Goodson Tyler RB Iowa
Gordon Kyler DB Washington
Graham-Mobley Isaiah LB Boston College
Gray Danny WR SMU
Gray Vincent DB Michigan
Green Kenyon OL Texas A&M
Gunter Jeffrey DL Coastal Carolina
Hall Breece RB Iowa State
Hall Jeremiah TE Oklahoma
Hall Logan DL Houston
Hamilton Kyle DB Notre Dame
Hansen Jake LB Illinois
Hansford Aaron LB Texas A&M
Harris Christian LB Alabama
Harris Kevin RB South Carolina
Harvell-Peel Kolby DB Oklahoma State
Haskins Hassan RB Michigan
Hayes Blake P Illinois
Hayes Marquis OL Oklahoma
Hendershot Peyton TE Indiana
Heyward Connor TE Michigan State
Hill Dax DB Michigan
Hines Chasen OL LSU
Hinton Chris DL Michigan
Hodges Curtis TE Arizona State
Howell Sam QB North Carolina
Hutchinson Aidan DL Michigan
Ingram Ed OL LSU
Ingram Keaontay RB USC
Jackson D'Marco LB Appalachian State
Jackson Drake LB USC
Jackson Jordan DL Air Force
Jobe Joshua DB Alabama
Johnson II Jermaine LB Florida State
Johnson III Johnny WR Oregon
Johnson Josh WR Tulsa
Johnson Tyree DL Texas A&M
Johnson Zion OL Boston College
Jones Braxton OL Southern Utah
Jones Jack DB Arizona State
Jones Marcus DB Houston
Jones Travis DL Connecticut
Jones Velus WR Tennessee
Joseph Kerby DB Illinois
Jurgens Cam OL Nebraska
Karlaftis George DL Purdue
Kelley Cole QB Southeastern Louisiana
Kendrick Derion DB Georgia
King D'Eriq QB Miami
Kinnard Darian OL Kentucky
Knight Bam RB N.C. State
Kolar Charlie TE Iowa State
Lake Quentin DB UCLA
Landman Nate LB Colorado
Leal DeMarvin DL Texas A&M
Likely Isaiah TE Coastal Carolina
Linderbaum Tyler OL Iowa
Lindstrom Alec OL Boston College
Lloyd Devin LB Utah
London Drake WR USC
Lowe Vederian OL Illinois
Lucas Abraham OL Washington State
Lucas Chase DB Arizona State
Luketa Jesse DL Penn State
Mafe Boye LB Minnesota
Malone DeAngelo DL Western Kentucky
Mathis Damarri DB Pittsburgh
Mathis Phidarian DL Alabama
Mays Cade OL Tennessee
McBride Trey TE Colorado State
McCall Marquan DL Kentucky
McClain Zakoby LB Auburn
McCollum Zyon DB Sam Houston State
McCormick Sincere RB UTSA
McCreary Roger DB Auburn
McDuffie Trent DB Washington
McFadden Micah LB Indiana
McKethan Marcus OL North Carolina
McKinley III Verone DB Oregon
Melton Bo WR Rutgers
Metchie John WR Alabama
Mitchell James TE Virginia Tech
Mitchell Max OL Louisiana
Monday Smoke DB Auburn
Moon Jeremiah LB Florida
Moore Skyy WR Western Michigan
Muma Chad LB Wyoming
Munford, Jr. Thayer OL Ohio State
Nailor Jalen WR Michigan State
Neal Evan OL Alabama
Ogbonnia Otito DL UCLA
Ojabo David DL Michigan
Okonkwo Chig TE Maryland
Olave Chris WR Ohio State
O'Neal Leon DB Texas A&M
Otomewo Esezi DL Minnesota
Otton Cade TE Washington
Pacheco Isaih RB Rutgers
Parham Dylan OL Memphis
Paschal Joshua DL Kentucky
Paul Chris OL Tulsa
Peevy Jayden DL Texas A&M
Penning Trevor OL Northern Iowa
Perry EJ QB Brown
Petit-Frere Nick OL Ohio State
Philips Kyle WR UCLA
Pickens George WR Georgia
Pickett Kenny QB Pittsburgh
Pierce Alec WR Cincinnati
Pierce Dameon RB Florida
Pitre Jalen DB Baylor
Polk Makai WR Mississippi State
Price D'vonte RB Florida International
Purdy Brock QB Iowa State
Quitoriano Teagan TE Oregon State
Raimann Bernhard OL Central Michigan
Rambo Charleston WR Miami
Ray LaBryan DL Alabama
Rhyan Sean OL UCLA
Ridder Desmond QB Cincinnati
Ridgeway John DL Arkansas
Rivers Ronnie RB Fresno State
Roberson, Jr. Reggie WR SMU
Robinson Brian RB Alabama
Robinson Dominique DL Miami (Ohio)
Robinson Tyrese OL Oklahoma
Robinson Wan'Dale WR Kentucky
Rodriguez Malcolm LB Oklahoma State
Rose Mike LB Iowa State
Rosenthal Dare OL Kentucky
Ross Josh LB Michigan
Ross Justyn WR Clemson
Ruckert Jeremy TE Ohio State
Rupcich Andrew OL Culver-Stockton
Salyer Jamaree OL Georgia
Sanborn Jack LB Wisconsin
Sanders Braylon WR Mississippi
Sanders Myjai DL Cincinnati
Sewell Nephi LB Utah
Shaffer Justin OL Georgia
Shakir Khalil WR Boise State
Smith Abram RB Baylor
Smith Brandon LB Penn State
Smith Lecitus OL Virginia Tech
Smith Tyler OL Tulsa
Smith Tyreke DL Ohio State
Spector Baylon LB Clemson
Spiller Isaiah RB Texas A&M
Steele Chris DB USC
Stingley, Jr. Derek DB LSU
Stout Jordan P Penn State
Strange Cole OL Tennessee-Chattanooga
Strong Carson QB Nevada
Strong Pierre RB South Dakota State
Stueber Andrew OL Michigan
Tagovailoa-Amosa Myron DL Notre Dame
Taylor Alontae DB Tennessee
Taylor-Britt Cam DB Nebraska
Taylor-Stuart Isaac DB USC
Tenuta Luke OL Virginia Tech
Thibodeaux Kayvon DL Oregon
Thomas Cameron DL San Diego State
Thomas Isaiah DL Oklahoma
Thomas Juanyeh DB Georgia Tech
Thomas Zach OL San Diego State
Thompson Josh DB Texas
Thompson Skylar QB Kansas State
Thornton Tyquan WR Baylor
Tindall Channing LB Georgia
Tolbert Jalen WR South Alabama
Tom Zach OL Wake Forest
Turner Cole TE Nevada
Turner Tré WR Virginia Tech
Turner-Yell Delarrin DB Oklahoma
Uwazurike Eyioma DL Iowa State
Verdell CJ RB Oregon
Volson Cordell OL North Dakota State
Waletzko Matt OL North Dakota
Walker III Kenny RB Michigan State
Walker Quay LB Georgia
Walker Rasheed OL Penn State
Walker Travon DL Georgia
Waller Jermaine DB Virginia Tech
Warren Jaylen RB Oklahoma State
Watson Christian WR North Dakota State
Watson Jaylen DB Washington State
Wattenberg Luke OL Washington
Webb Sam DB Missouri Western State
West Dohnovan OL Arizona State
Weston Isaiah WR Northern Iowa
White Rachaad RB Arizona State
White Zamir RB Georgia
White ZaQuandre RB South Carolina
Williams Devon WR Oregon
Williams Jameson WR Alabama
Williams Joshua DB Fayetteville State
Williams Kyren RB Notre Dame
Williams Pepe DB Houston
Williams Sam DL Mississippi
Williams Tre LB Arkansas
Willis Malik QB Liberty
Wilson Garrett WR Ohio State
Winfrey Perrion DL Oklahoma
Woods Jelani TE Virginia
Woods JT DB Baylor
Woods Mike WR Oklahoma
Woolen Tariq DB UTSA
Wright Alex DL UAB
Wright Mykael DB Oregon
Wyatt Devonte DL Georgia
Wydermyer Jalen TE Texas A&M
York Cade K LSU
Zakelj Nick OL Fordham
Zappe Bailey QB Western Kentucky

