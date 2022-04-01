Packers’ 2022 Pre-Draft Visits: Tracking top 30 and virtual meetings

The Green Bay Packers are well into their preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft, and one of the key components of that preparation is the team’s ability to hold private, in-person visits with prospects. These visits are now well underway with the calendar clicking over to April, as Pro Days are wrapping up and teams are working to finalize their draft boards.

The Packers’ approach to these “Top-30” visits has been fairly consistent over the years, dating back to Ted Thompson’s tenure as general manager. The Packers usually bring in a number of day-three prospects or players likely to go undrafted, and many of these players end up as late draft picks of the team or as members of the initial undrafted free agency class. Often times, these players have elite athletic traits but are not viewed highly as overall prospects; still, with many of these players, the Packers seemingly are making their UDFA recruiting pitch in advance.

Then there is another category of player that the Packers often bring in for visits: those who have had legal trouble or other disciplinary issues in the past. Names like Joe Mixon and Noah Spence come to mind as individuals who were day-one or day-two picks with significant baggage who visited Green Bay before their draft days.

On occasion, the Packers have still chosen to bring in high-level prospects with no obvious red flags. But in general, the team tends to keep their list of Top-30 visitors to the above two categories.

Additionally, NFL teams can hold virtual meetings with prospects as well, with these not counting against the 30-player limit for in-person visits. Also keep in mind that the Packers also likely spoke in some capacity to every player in attendance at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.

With the 2022 draft season starting to wind down, we will start to fill up this space with the lists of Top-30 visitors and virtual meetings as they are reported. APC will also provide scouting reports on as many of the visitors as possible between now and April 28th.

Top-30 Visits

Reported Virtual Meetings