Packers met with UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, we continue to learn more about the players who are visiting Green Bay or meeting with the Packers. The latest report of a player having a meeting comes from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, who notes that UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich met with the Packers sometime “in the past month.”

Dulcich is one of a handful of candidates to be the first tight end selected in the 2022 draft and is generally viewed as a likely day-two pick. Although he measured in a bit on the smaller side at 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds (below his listed weight at UCLA of 250), Dulcich posted an excellent workout at the Scouting Combine, posting a 8.23 RAS that was brought down in large part by his weight and putting up just 16 reps on the bench press.

One of the Bruins’ primary pass-catchers over the past two years, Dulcich was a big-play threat from the tight end position. He averaged just under 20 yards per reception in 2020 as a sophomore, posting 517 yards and five touchdowns on just 26 catches. He then followed that breakout up with another big year as a junior, upping his totals to 42 receptions and 725 yards (with five TDs), still maintaining a 17.3 yards per reception average. Those totals fell just short of the team lead, as wideout Kyle Philips posted a line of 59/739/10 for Chip Kelly’s offense.

As a fun aside, Dulcich has some of the best hair of any player in this year’s draft class and would surely fit in well when lining up on the left side off David Bakhtiari’s shoulder.

Although the nature of the meeting — whether a top-30 visit or a virtual meeting — is unclear, we can now add Dulcich’s name to a growing list of players who have met with the Packers in some capacity this draft season, and he is the first tight end reported among a group that contains a number of wide receivers. With Green Bay facing the prospect of missing Robert Tonyan for the first part of the regular season and likely needing a long-term talent infusion with Marcedes Lewis continuing to get older, Dulcich could be a prime target for Brian Gutekunst and company, who currently hold three draft picks on day two.