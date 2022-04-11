Packers will host Nebraska WR Samori Toure for top-30 draft visit

Add another wide receiver to the list of players visiting the Green Bay Packers. Monday afternoon brought the news of the team using yet another top-30 visit on a wideout, as the team continues its due diligence of the players at that position in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

The visits for players at that position have encompassed players projected at every level of the draft, from round one talents like Treylon Burks to likely day-three picks such as Tyquan Thornton and Velus Jones. The latest player reported to be making a visit to Green Bay is Nebraska’s Samori Toure, who is generally viewed as a likely day-three prospect.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Toure’s visits with the Packers and several other teams. Toure was snubbed by the Scouting Combine this year, and his absence from that event is likely driving many teams to bring him in for private meetings and workouts as a result. Toure did participate in this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl, however, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the game.

Toure spent just one season at Nebraska after transferring from the University of Montana, where he played for five years before getting a bonus year of eligibility due to COVID-19. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver saved some of his best work for the Cornhuskers’ toughest late-season games in 2021; he went for 4 catches for 150 yards and a 72-yard touchdown against Ohio State and caught seven passes for 113 and a score against Wisconsin in the penultimate game of the year.

At Nebraska’s Pro Day, Toure turned some heads with solid workout performances, particularly in agility drills, where he ranked just outside the 90th percentile for wide receivers with a time of 6.77 seconds in the 3-cone drill. Toure also posted a 4.48-second time in the 40-yard dash, a respectable time on its face but one that hides a particularly fast time in the second half of that drill; his reported 1.86-second flying 20 was faster than the same times for Chris Olave, George Pickens, or Christian Watson.

Toure’s draft stock appears to be gaining steam as the draft approaches, and the run of interest in him will likely continue over the next 17 days.