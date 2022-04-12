Packers host Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt on top-30 visit, per report

The Green Bay Packers are bringing in another player who does the dirty work in the trenches for a pre-draft visit. The latest name added to the team’s list of top-30 visits is Devonte Wyatt, the athletic defensive tackle from the University of Georgia, who is in Green Bay today according to Josh Norris.

If not for his teammate, Jordan Davis, Wyatt’s 40-yard dash at the 2022 Scouting Combine would have been the talk of the town. At 6-foot-3 and 304 pounds, Wyatt ran a blistering 4.77-second time, beating his teammate by one one-hundredth of a second. (Of course, Davis earned the awe of NFL fans by running his 4.78 time at 341 pounds.) Wyatt also posted impressive jumping and agility numbers for his position en route to a 9.59 RAS.

A 24-year-old prospect, Wyatt was a two-year starter and earned first-team all-SEC honors from the conference’s coaches in 2021. He also was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press and provided significant pass rush, as Georgia credited him with 27 quarterback pressures as a senior.

One perceived slight on Wyatt is his shorter arms, which measured in at 32-5/8 inches, around the 30th percentile for defensive tackles. That length may be an issue for him at the NFL level, and at a minimum it should force him to use his movement skills effectively to avoid blocks and try to find gaps in the offensive line.

This is just the second interior defensive lineman on the Packers’ list of top-30 visitors, as Wyatt joins a small-school tackle in Eric Johnson on that list. The Packers also have hosted Wyatt’s teammate, wideout George Pickens, on a visit and have met with at least one other former Bulldog virtually: offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer.

