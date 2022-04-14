Packers host Central Michigan tackle Luke Goedeke on top-30 draft visit

Although many of the Green Bay Packers’ top-30 visits this draft season have resulted in the team bringing in wide receivers to meet with team brass, another position is quietly popping up more and more in the reports of prospects coming to Green Bay. That position is offensive tackle, and in the last two days, reports indicate that the Packers are bringing in a pair of players at that spot who might be day-two draft picks.

On Wednesday, reports indicated that Abraham Lucas from Washington State would be visiting later this week. Now, Thursday brings the news that Luke Goedeke of Central Michigan is coming as well, according to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.

Goedeke was the Chippewas’ right tackle and played opposite Austrian-born Bernhard Raimann, who is drawing buzz as a first-round possibility. Both players converted from tight end early on in their college careers, with Goedeke starting on the right side in 2019 and 2021 around a 2020 season that he missed due to injury. As a bonus connection with Green Bay, Goedeke is a native of Whitelaw, Wisconsin (just 35 miles southeast of Lambeau Field) and he started his college career at UW-Stevens Point.

In addition to his injury in 2020, another possible reason for the Packers meeting with Goedeke is his inability to perform at the Scouting Combine. He suffered a hamstring injury during Senior Bowl practices, which kept him from performing in any drills in Indianapolis or at Central Michigan’s Pro Day in March. However, CMU had a second Pro Day last week specifically for Raimann and Goedeke, and the Packers reportedly sent offensive line coach Luke Butkus to observe the workout.

Goedeke is widely thought to be a day-two prospect coming out of that workout. In a recent 7-round mock draft, Dane Brugler of The Athletic projected him to Jacksonville early in round three with the 70th overall selection. A second-round grade could put him in the range of the Packers, who hold two picks late in that round at 53 and 59.