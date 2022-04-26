With the 2022 NFL Draft just over two days away, it’s open season on rumors about prospects in this year’s class. There are no shortage of newsworthy items flying around this time of year, whether critical assessments of players’ character in Bob McGinn’s annual anonymous scouts pieces or leaks to NFL insiders who report things on Twitter.

As we navigate the last days ahead of the pre-draft process, just keep in mind that we’re in the heart of silly season. Our Justis Mosqueda perhaps put it best in a tweet on Monday evening:

Remember this when you see any information about a prospect over the next 48-plus hours — it probably is the result of a team leaking something to try to drive that player back down the board to their draft position.

On to the draft-related curds!

Prepared for draft, Packers ‘can’t predict’ exactly how it’ll go | Packers.com

Brian Gutekunst has been a part of many drafts in his career, including spending the last four as the Packers' primary decision-maker, so he'll be ready for any possibility to unfold.

NFL draft -- Which teams have gotten the best value since 2012? We rank all 32 | ESPN

Using career approximate value over expected (CAVOE), the Packers have been the fifth-best drafting team of the last decade and BY FAR the best team drafting on the third day of the draft.

Breaking down three first-round fits for Packers in 2022 NFL draft | Packers Wire

George Karlaftis, Chris Olave and Lewis Cine are first-round fits for the Packers, according to this article. The first two feel like no-brainers if either is available when the Packers are on the clock at 22.

NFL Draft’s all-time best and worst classes: No. 1 is clear, but recent classes are climbing - The Athletic ($)

1983 and 1996 are the top two. '96 is a bit painful for Packers fans who know the story of that year's draft, when Ron Wolf narrowly missed out on picking Ray Lewis and settled for offensive tackle Jon Michels instead.

