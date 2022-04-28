How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft: Schedules, TV channels, and live streams for all 3 days

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly here. This year’s edition of the annual selection meeting takes place in Las Vegas, with this year’s host city being re-awarded the event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the draft into a fully-remote event in 2020.

As has been the case since 2010, this year’s draft is a three-day event, running in prime time for two days before shifting to a mid-day start on the third and final day. Each of the draft’s three days will be broadcast on three different networks, with ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network each carrying telecasts of the full event.

Additionally, Acme Packing Company will be hosting a live draft party on our Youtube channel during days one and two of the draft. Join us there as we discuss the picks, trades, and all of the drama of the first three rounds.

Related Bet on the 2022 NFL Draft at DraftKings Sportsbook

Here’s the full schedule for this weekend’s 2022 NFL Draft.

Day One: Thursday

Round 1

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Start time: 8:00 PM Eastern Time

TV Broadcasts: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Radio Broadcasts: Westwood One Sports, SiriusXM 88 & online, ESPN Radio

Timing: 10 minutes per selection

Acme Packing Company Live Draft Party

Day Two: Friday

Rounds 2 & 3

Date: Friday, April 29, 2022

Start time: 7:00 PM Eastern Time

TV Broadcasts: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Radio Broadcasts: SiriusXM 88 & online, ESPN Radio

Timing: 7 minutes per selection (Round 2), 5 minutes per selection (Round 3)

Acme Packing Company Live Draft Party

Day Three: Saturday

Rounds 4 through 7

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Start time: 12:00 Noon Eastern Time

TV Broadcasts: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Radio Broadcasts: SiriusXM 88 & online, ESPN Radio

Timing: 5 minutes per selection (Rounds 4 through 6), 4 minutes per selection (Round 7)

Players Attending the 2022 Draft

The NFL invited 21 players to attend this year’s draft. Those players are listed below. In recent years, the NFL has typically invited players who are widely expected to be selected in the first round of the draft.