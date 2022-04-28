How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft: Schedules, TV channels, and live streams for all 3 days

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly here. This year’s edition of the annual selection meeting takes place in Las Vegas, with this year’s host city being re-awarded the event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the draft into a fully-remote event in 2020.
As has been the case since 2010, this year’s draft is a three-day event, running in prime time for two days before shifting to a mid-day start on the third and final day. Each of the draft’s three days will be broadcast on three different networks, with ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network each carrying telecasts of the full event.
Additionally, Acme Packing Company will be hosting a live draft party on our Youtube channel during days one and two of the draft. Join us there as we discuss the picks, trades, and all of the drama of the first three rounds.
Here’s the full schedule for this weekend’s 2022 NFL Draft.
Day One: Thursday
Round 1
Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022
Start time: 8:00 PM Eastern Time
TV Broadcasts: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network
Radio Broadcasts: Westwood One Sports, SiriusXM 88 & online, ESPN Radio
Timing: 10 minutes per selection
Acme Packing Company Live Draft Party
Day Two: Friday
Rounds 2 & 3
Date: Friday, April 29, 2022
Start time: 7:00 PM Eastern Time
TV Broadcasts: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network
Radio Broadcasts: SiriusXM 88 & online, ESPN Radio
Timing: 7 minutes per selection (Round 2), 5 minutes per selection (Round 3)
Acme Packing Company Live Draft Party
Day Three: Saturday
Rounds 4 through 7
Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022
Start time: 12:00 Noon Eastern Time
TV Broadcasts: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network
Radio Broadcasts: SiriusXM 88 & online, ESPN Radio
Timing: 5 minutes per selection (Rounds 4 through 6), 4 minutes per selection (Round 7)
Players Attending the 2022 Draft
The NFL invited 21 players to attend this year’s draft. Those players are listed below. In recent years, the NFL has typically invited players who are widely expected to be selected in the first round of the draft.
2022 Draft Attendees
|Last Name
|First Name
|Position
|College
|Last Name
|First Name
|Position
|College
|Corral
|Matt
|QB
|Mississippi
|Cross
|Charles
|OL
|Mississippi State
|Davis
|Jordan
|DL
|Georgia
|Dean
|Nakobe
|LB
|Georgia
|Ekwonu
|Ikem
|OL
|North Carolina State
|Gardner
|Sauce
|CB
|Cincinnati
|Gordon
|Kyler
|CB
|Washington
|Hamilton
|Kyle
|S
|Notre Dame
|Hutchinson
|Aidan
|DE
|Michigan
|Johnson
|Zion
|OL
|Boston College
|Johnson
|Jermaine
|DE
|Florida State
|Karlaftis
|George
|DE
|Purdue
|Lloyd
|Devin
|LB
|Utah
|London
|Drake
|WR
|Southern California
|Neal
|Evan
|OL
|Alabama
|Olave
|Chris
|WR
|Ohio State
|Thibodeaux
|Kayvon
|DE
|Oregon
|Williams
|Jameson
|WR
|Alabama
|Willis
|Malik
|QB
|Liberty
|Wilson
|Garrett
|WR
|Ohio State
|Wyatt
|Devonte
|DL
|Georgia
Loading comments...