Tracking the Green Bay Packers’ picks & trades in the 2022 NFL Draft

On the morning of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers currently hold 11 selections. The Packers have an unusually large haul of picks at their disposal, in large part due to the trade of wide receiver Davante Adams and as the result of a pair of compensatory draft picks from last year’s free agency losses.

The Packers’ extra picks in rounds one and two come from Las Vegas in the Adams trade, while the losses of Corey Linsley and Jamaal Williams represent the two compensatory selections. Green Bay also acquired another seventh-round pick last summer in exchange for Ka’Dar Hollman.

The only draft in which the Packers do not retain their own selection is the sixth. That pick, which was slated to be number 205 overall, went to the Houston Texans in exchange for wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Throughout the draft, we at APC will keep tabs on the Packers’ actual selections and update the table below. For now, however, here is the full list of Green Bay’s selections on the morning before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft:

Packers’ 2022 Draft Picks Round Pick Notes Round Pick Notes 1 22 (from LV) Traded for Davante Adams 1 28 2 53 (from LV) Traded for Davante Adams 2 59 3 92 4 132 4 140 Compensatory (Corey Linsley) 5 171 7 228 (from CHI via HOU) Traded for Ka'Dar Hollman 7 249 7 258 (comp) Compensatory (Jamaal Williams)

Related Bet on the Packers and the 2022 NFL Draft at DraftKings Sportsbook

Draft Pick Trades

During Brian Gutekunst’s tenure as the Packers’ general manager, spanning the last four years, the team has made six different trades during draft weekends, including at least one in each of those four years. His first year, 2018, was particularly busy, as the Packers traded back from 14 to 30, adding a 2019 first-round pick in the process, before moving up again to 18 to select cornerback Jaire Alexander and later climbing back into the third round to select linebacker Oren Burks.

This year, with 11 picks at their disposal coming into the draft, look for Gutekunst to wheel and deal once again, perhaps trying to move up for a targeted player. This is also the biggest amount of draft capital the Packers have had since 2019, when they had those two first-round selections, giving them more maneuverability.

Click here for a primer on how high the Packers might be able to reach if they package different combinations of picks, with a look at the widely-used draft pick trade charts as a reference. APC will also update this space with the details of any trades that the Packers make on draft weekend 2022.