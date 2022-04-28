2022 NFL Draft: Complete coverage of the Green Bay Packers’ picks on draft weekend

Join us here at APC all weekend as we keep a close eye on the Packers’ moves during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Draft Day has finally arrived. The 2022 NFL Draft is upon us, and the Green Bay Packers enter this weekend with 11 picks at their disposal.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has his work cut out for him this year. Although the Packers’ roster is solid in most areas, there are definite areas where the team needs an influx of talent for depth purposes. But perhaps the most critical area that those outside the building are focusing on is the wide receiver position, which was made to be an essential need after the trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Packers picked up extra picks in the first and second rounds in that trade, picks that give the team one of its biggest hauls of draft capital in decades. The team’s generally well-sustained success means that it rarely drafts outside the 20s, but this year could be one when the Packers package some picks to move up out of that range for a player they really like.

