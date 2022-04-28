Packers select LB Quay Walker with 22nd pick in 2022 NFL Draft

After investing in the inside linebacker position this offseason — giving De’Vondre Campbell a long-term contract extension — the Green Bay Packers have grabbed him a running mate with their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the 22nd overall pick in the draft, the Packers have selected linebacker Quay Walker from Georgia.

Walker tested through the roof at the 2022 Combine and his Pro Day, recording an RAS of 9.63 out of 10. Like Campbell, Walker is particularly tall at 6-foot-4 but ran a blistering 4.52 40-yard dash:

Quay Walker is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.63 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 90 out of 2419 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/sa63Tr4nR0 #RAS pic.twitter.com/5ZVcm0UC2r — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 26, 2022

Walker was not a starter until 2021, but he took full advantage of his reps as a senior. Walker posted 65 total tackles, 5.5 for losses, and broke up three passes while playing next to Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean, who has yet to be selected.

Based on his size, Walker seems like a good comparison to Campbell, who is himself a tall, athletic, rangy linebacker. Campbell came out of Minnesota at 6-foot-4 and 232 pounds in 2016 with a 4.58 40, and the two will likely mean that the Packers will use a 4-2 two-linebacker nickel look rather than the 5-1 alignment that they rolled out throughout much of the 2021 season.

The Packers will be back on the clock with the 28th pick in a few minutes.