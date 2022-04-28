Packers select DT Devonte Wyatt with 28th pick in 2022 NFL Draft

After taking a member of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs defense with the 22th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers doubled down with the 28th pick. Linebacker Quay Walker was the Packers’ first pick of round one and with the second, they have selected defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

Wyatt was one of two tremendous defensive tackles for the Bulldogs, serving largely as the three-technique with Jordan Davis at the nose. Both players tested remarkably well at the Combine, with Wyatt posting a RAS of 9.6:

Devonte Wyatt was drafted with pick 28 of round 1 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.6 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 60 out of 1459 DT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/bjyfDxhOm7 #RAS #Packers pic.twitter.com/xh34yis2xx — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2022

Wyatt was never really let loose as a pass-rusher in the Georgia defense, recording a career-high of 2.5 sacks in 2021. However, he was a consistent producer as a pass-rusher, recording 20-plus QB hurries last season. Additionally, Wyatt is 24 years old, the first time the Packers have drafted a first-rounder older than 22 in over a decade.

The Packers appear to be done for Thursday night, and will have three picks on day two of the draft at 53, 59, and 92. Keep it here at Acme Packing Company for continuing coverage of the entire draft.