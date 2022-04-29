Packers trade up, take WR Christian Watson with the 34th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Brian Gutekunst is at it again. In his four previous NFL Drafts as the general manager of the Green Bay Packers, Gutekunst has traded up three different times in the first round and five times overall. This year, it has happened again.

And finally it was for a wide receiver.

Sometimes the fit makes so much sense, everyone can see it. That includes NFL franchises. For most if not at all of the spring, the Green Bay Packers were linked with North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson and for good reason. His athleticism and skillset fit the Green Bay offense to a T and though he may be raw, there was a lot to like about the fit.

Well, it made so much sense it actually happened, though it might have been a little sooner than most people would have liked. Green Bay traded the 53rd and 59th overall picks to the Minnesota Vikings, acquiring the 34th overall selection and selecting Watson.

At 6’4” and 208 lbs, The Tampa, Florida product brings both size and speed and will give Aaron Rodgers a solid deep threat. The knock that kept him out of the first round on many draft boards was that he didn’t face truly elite competition in the FCS and also that he is just a little raw in his game overall.

Related Bet on Packers futures at DraftKings Sportsbook

The Packers might hope he can contribute from the first day and Watson has been noted by scouts as being one of the hardest workers in the class, but with a demanding quarterback like Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball he will have to adjust fast and right now he may just have too far to go to make a big splash as a rookie.

Regardless, the Packers have their new big receiver. They still likely need to (and will) add a few more but now the focus can turn to other positions in the early rounds including offensive line and edge rusher.

After the trade, the Packers have one more pick on day two, coming at 92nd overall in round three.