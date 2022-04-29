Packers assign jersey numbers to first-round picks Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers made their first two selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, picking linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, both out of the University of Georgia. On Friday, the team announced the two players’ jersey numbers for their rookie seasons, and both players will get to keep the digits (or in one case, the digit) that they wore as Bulldogs in 2021.

Those numbers are 7 for Walker and 95 for Wyatt. The Packers announced the number assignments on Twitter during the day on Friday:

In Wyatt’s case, number 95 was already available. For the past few years it has belonged to defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster, but he is currently an unrestricted free agent who remains unsigned. Walker’s number belonged to a player on the active roster prior to Friday, however, as kicker Dominik Eberle received the number 7 when the Packers signed him earlier this offseason. The roster on Packers.com now shows Eberle as having number 45 instead.

The NFL relaxed its numbering rules for the 2021 season, allowing for much greater flexibility for players at certain positions, including linebackers. Players at all positions except for offensive and defensive linemen can now wear numbers from 1 through 19, which were previously limited to only quarterbacks, wide receivers, and specialists.

As a result, Walker will actually be the second Packers linebacker to wear a single-digit number. The Packers signed former Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith for a few weeks last fall, and he chose to wear number 9 in his two games with the green and gold.

Pre-orders are now available from Fanatics for the first-round picks’ jerseys. See below for links to the order pages.

Quay Walker Jersey $130 Get your hands on the jersey for the Packers’ first draft selection of 2022, linebacker Quay Walker, before anyone else! (NOTE: the jersey will be printed with the correct number - number 1 is only a placeholder for the time being.) $130 at Fanatics