2022 NFL Draft: Day 2 live draft show and open discussion

After one day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers have two new pieces for the middle of their defense, Former Georgia Bulldogs Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt will give Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry some exciting talent and athleticism to work with at linebacker and defensive tackle, respectively, and Green Bay heads into day two of the draft having addressed at least one of the bigger questions about their roster.

However, the Packers still have yet to find any reinforcements at wide receiver, largely as a result of the early run at the position in round one. Will they find a player at that spot with one of their second-round picks or will they continue to get stuck behind the receiver board? Tune in tonight at 7 PM Eastern to find out.

Join us here in the comments or in a different interactive space for day two this evening. Tonight, APC will be hosting a Twitter space for interactive audio content throughout the second and third rounds. Join us at the link below or head over to @acmepackingco on Twitter to listen in or participate in the conversation all evening long.

Note: to participate and ask questions, you will need to be on a mobile device. However, you can still listen in on a desktop browser.