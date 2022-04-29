Packers select OL Sean Rhyan with the 92nd pick in 2022 NFL Draft

After trading up to select Christian Watson in round two of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers stayed on offense with their third-round selection. The team selected UCLA offensive tackle Sean Rhyan with the 92nd pick, sticking with the offense after drafting two defensive players in round one.

Rhyan is an athletic tackle with good movement skills, as his testing results from the 2022 Scouting Combine put him above the 80th percentile of tackles in the 3-cone drill, the vertical and broad jumps, and the 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash.

Additionally, Rhyan has tons of experience at left tackle, something the Packers have historically prioritized in their offensive line draft picks. He started 31 games for UCLA, all at the left tackle position, but could be a candidate to transition inside to guard at the NFL level.

Notably, Rhyan also has elite hair, which should endear him to the Packers’ current left tackle, David Bakthiari.

That should wrap up the Packers’ selections on day two of the draft. Green Bay is set to pick six times on day three of the draft, with two selections in round four at 132 and 140 overall.