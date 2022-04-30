2022 NFL Draft: Live discussion and open thread for Packers’ day 3 picks

In the second night of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, the Green Bay Packers made a bold move. The team climbed the board in the second round, sending their two picks in the 50s to the Minnesota Vikings to acquire the 34th selection, which they then used to draft North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.

Regardless of whether one thinks the trade was too unbalanced and regardless of whether one thinks that Watson is worthy of an early second-round selection, the fact remains that the Packers were indeed aggressive in their pursuit of a wide receiver. Furthermore, reports indicate that the team wanted to trade back into the first round to acquire Watson; if the Vikings had agreed to the trade at 32, that would have put an end to the Packers’ streak of not taking a wideout in the first round, which now will extend to at least 21 years.

After then standing pat with the 92nd pick and selecting UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, the Packers finished day two having made four total choices through the draft’s first three rounds. As the third day of the draft begins at noon Eastern time, Green Bay will enter Saturday with the following six selections in hand:

Round 4, #132 overall

Round 4, #140

Round 5, #171

Round 7, #228

Round 7, #249

Round 7, #258

Join us throughout day three of the draft here as we follow along with the Packers’ selections. We will also be going live on Twitter spaces a few times throughout the day for some instant reactions to the team’s picks, so keep an eye on @acmepackingco on Twitter.