After taking their second wide receiver of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 132nd overall pick, the Green Bay Packers double dipped on the offensive line with the 140th selection, taking Wake Forest’s Zach Tom.

Tom is another athletic offensive tackle prospect with elite movement skills. Although coming in at just 6’4” and 304 pounds, his movements in pass pro made him a dominant player in pass protection, shutting down top-tier pass rushers including Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II in 2021.

Despite primarily playing left tackle with the Demon Deacons, Tom has the frame that could make him an ideal candidate to kick inside to guard. The major question with his game is his play strength, where he can struggle to generate push to drive defenders back in the run game.

The Tom selection likely wraps up an excellent fourth round from the Packers. By taking Nevada’s Romeo Doubs and Wake Forest’s Tom, the Packers secured their second options at both receiver and offensive line.

Packers fans hoping for some offensive talent after general manager Brian Gutekunst took a pair of defensive players in the first round should be thrilled. Christian Watson and Doubs will give the Packers two vertical threats in the passing game, while UCLA’s Sean Rhyan and Tom will be competing for starting roles along the offensive line.

Get excited, Packers fans. The 2022 NFL Draft is really starting to turn into a big win for a team trying to make a Super Bowl run.