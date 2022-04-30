Packers select LB Tariq Carpenter with 228th pick of 2022 NFL Draft

After trading back in round five with the Denver Broncos, the Green Bay Packers would end up with four selections in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The first of those four came at number 228 overall, a pick that the Packers acquired from the Houston Texans last August in exchange for cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman.

With that 228th selection, the Green Bay Packers found some depth for their defense and special teams, selecting linebacker Tariq Carpenter from Georgia Tech. Carpenter is yet another draft pick in this year’s class who took an official visit to Green Bay this offseason, joining Devonte Wyatt, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs in that category.

A safety in college, Carpenter was noted as a linebacker when the pick was announced, a sign that the Packers see him making a similar transition to that of Oren Burks back in 2018. In fact, both players are particularly similar in terms of their size, speed and explosiveness traits. Carpenter stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 230 pounds, running the 40-yard dash in a reported 4.52 seconds. He also has one of the most explosive broad jumps in history for a linebacker at a whopping 11 feet, 4 inches. However, the one area where he struggles athletically is in his agilities, which were the only subpar measurements and bring his RAS down out of the 9 range (it still sits at 8.92).

Carpenter will likely be tabbed as a special teams contributor early on. He was a four-year starter for the Yellow Jackets at safety, however, getting an extra year of eligibility for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he heads to Green Bay to give them a heat-seeking missile as a depth linebacker and special teams piece.

The Packers will be back on the clock soon with the 237th overall selection.