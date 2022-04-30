Packers 2022 undrafted free agency tracker

After three long days, the 2022 NFL Draft is finally coming to a close. However, the rookie player acquisition phase is far from over. Now the undrafted free agency phase begins, as teams will jockey for the ability to sign many of the draft-eligible players who did not hear their names called as one of the 262 drafted players this weekend.

The Green Bay Packers have historically been very active in undrafted free agency and have a track record of developing undrafted players into key contributors. One recent example is offensive tackle Yosh Nijman, who went undrafted in 2019 and developed into a critical depth piece on the Packers’ line in 2021, when he started eight games at left tackle in relief of the injured David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins.

Over the next several hours into the next few days, the Packers and the other 31 NFL teams will attempt to fill up the empty spaces on their rosters with these undrafted players, who will get to decide where they sign. Teams will offer some players modest signing bonuses to try to convince them and their agents to sign, and reports of these agreements will begin to emerge right away after the draft concludes.

Additionally, some players who do not sign contracts will receive invites to try out on a non-roster basis at teams’ rookie minicamps. Many of these names will also be reported throughout the weekend and into next week.

Keep it here throughout the next few days as we keep you up to date with all of the reports and news of the Packers’ UDFA signings.

Reported UDFA Signings

Reported Tryouts

None so far

Undrafted Packers Visits

The Packers drafted six players that they brought in on visits, so it’s worth keeping an eye on players who they brought in that didn’t get drafted this week.