Packers select DT Jonathan Ford with 234th pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers added some depth to their defensive line, taking Miami’s Jonathan Ford in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 234th overall selection.

Ford is a massive human being, coming in at 6’5” and 333 pounds. A three-year player for the Hurricanes, Ford surprisingly spent most of his time lined up as a three-tech on the defense line, although he also played a fair share of snaps at nose tackle.

It’s also worth noting that Ford was used on field goal and PAT blocking teams. As a seventh-round, any kind of experience on special teams could help Ford catch the eye of special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia to help him snag a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Unlike pretty much every other Packers pick in this year’s draft, Ford isn’t a great athlete at his position. His Relative Athletic Score was only 3.53, and his 40-yard dash time of just 5.49 seconds played a large part in hurting his RAS.

The seventh round of the NFL draft isn’t always exciting, but it’s evident that the Packers are using their picks late in the draft to bolster their special teams under Bisaccia. After special teams woes cost them in their divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, it’s understandable why the Packers would want to target players with experience in that phase of the game.

Ford will have a tough time competing for reps at nose tackle with Kenny Clark and T.J. Slaton, but a strong training camp would help him find his way onto the final 53-man roster.