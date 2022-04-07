2022 NFL Draft: Packers to host CB Josh Thompson, DL Eric Johnson on top-30 visits

The Green Bay Packers have been researching wide receivers thoroughly ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, checking out several players at that position who are projected to be drafted anywhere between days one, two, or three. However, new reports reveal that the team is also bringing in a different crop of players for top-30 private visits, moving some of their attention to athletic defensive players who are likely to be selected on the draft’s final day.

Two new additions to the reported list of visitors are Texas cornerback Josh Thompson and Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson II. Both players have RAS values greater than 9, illustrating that they are elite athletes for their respective positions, and both participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama earlier this year.

Thompson, a 5-foot-11, 194-pound corner, had a tremendous Pro Day last month, running the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds. Every one of his confirmed testing results is at least in the 70th percentile for players at his position, giving him a final RAS of 9.54. A fifth-year senior in 2021, Thompson set a career-high with 34 tackles and recorded his second career interception, taking that back for a touchdown. Jacob Morley of Packer Report first reported Thompson’s visit, which he notes took place on Wednesday.

Thompson has played numerous positions in the secondary, as well as providing valuable contributions on special teams. He has also dealt with a number of injury issues throughout his time in college, which is likely one reason why the Packers will want to bring him in for evaluation on a visit.

Another elite athlete with a RAS of about 9, Johnson stuck around at Missouri State for a sixth year of eligibility in 2021 and earned himself trips to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the Senior Bowl in January. He was snubbed by the Scouting Combine this year, but posted an excellent workout, running the 40-yard dash in a reported 4.86 seconds while measuring in at 6-foot-4 and 299 pounds. Greg Auman of The Athletic reported Johnson’s visit.

Both of these players are likely to be day-three draft picks at best, and they could end up as undrafted free agents. The Packers have traditionally held visits with late-round prospects who did not attend the Combine and/or who have injury concerns, so both of these players very much fall in line with the team’s typical trends for identifying players for top-30 visits.

Click here for a full list of the reported top-30 visitors for the Packers so far.