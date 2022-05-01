Meet the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 NFL Draft class

This weekend, the Green Bay Packers selected 11 players in the 2022 NFL Draft, grabbing players from various levels of college football. Day one saw the team land two players from the national champions of the FBS, while the team’s first pick on day two is an FCS national champion.

All told, the Packers addressed a variety of positions in this draft, but tripled up at two spots: wide receiver and offensive line. They also found players who should contribute on the two-deep at every position across the defensive front seven, while finding several players late who look like quality contributors for the special teams units.

Here’s a look at each one of the Packers’ 11 draft selections from the past three days.

Quay Walker

Position: Linebacker

Picked: Round 1, #22 overall

College: University of Georgia

Jersey Number: #7

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

RAS: 9.63

2021 Stats: 13 games; 65 total tackles (37 solo), 5.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks; 3 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery

The Packers’ first pick of the weekend, Walker was a one-year starter for the national champion Bulldogs, but made a massive impact next to All-American Nakobe Dean. His size and athleticism made him the first off-ball linebacker drafted in 2022, ahead of such names as Dean and Devin Lloyd of Utah. He is almost identically-sized to the Packers’ established starter, De’Vondre Campbell, but Walker’s workout results were even more impressive. Look for him to push the Packers to use more two-linebacker personnel groupings, particularly when the team lines up in nickel with five defensive backs.

Devonte Wyatt

Position: Defensive tackle

Picked: Round 1 (#28)

College: University of Georgia

Jersey Number: #95

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 304 pounds

RAS: 9.60

2021 Stats: 13 games; 39 total tackles (18 solo), 7.0 TFLs, 2.5 sacks; 1 pass defended, 2 fumbles forced, 1 fumble recovery

A disruptive interior lineman, Wyatt primarily played the three-technique position in Athens, where he will likely start in Green Bay. Though his sack production was modest after his transfer in from junior college, he was a consistent presence in the offensive backfield, creating quarterback pressures with regularity.

Christian Watson

Position: Wide receiver

Picked: Round 2 (#34)

College: North Dakota State University

Jersey Number: #9

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 208 pounds

RAS: 9.96

2021 Stats: 12 games played; 43 receptions, 801 yards (18.6 yards per reception), 7 touchdowns; 15 rushing attempts, 114 yards (7.6 yards/attempt), 1 touchdown; 10 kickoff returns, 227 yards (22.7 yards per return)

The Packers moved up in round two to select Watson, sending the 53rd and 59th overall selections to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for the 34th pick. One of the most athletically gifted receiver prospects in history, Watson’s game will require development for him to harness those innate abilities, but his ceiling is as high or higher than any other wideout drafted in the last few years.

Sean Rhyan

Position: Offensive lineman (tackle/guard)

Picked: Round 3 (#92)

College: University of California, Los Angeles

Jersey Number: #75

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 320 pounds

RAS: 8.17

Rhyan declared for the draft after his true junior year at UCLA, having started at left tackle for all three of his years on campus. He’s a thickly-built tackle prospect with excellent athletic ability, and he could potentially kick inside and compete with Royce Newman for the starting right guard job in training camp.

Romeo Doubs

Position: Wide receiver

Picked: Round 4 (#132)

College: University of Nevada

Jersey Number: TBA

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 200 pounds

RAS: 7.47 (unofficial)

2021 Stats: 11 games; 80 receptions, 1,109 yards (13.9 yards per reception), 11 TDs; 1 rush, 4 yards; 12 punt returns, 170 yards (14.2 yards per return)

The first of the Packers’ day-three picks, Doubs (pronounced “DOBBS”) brings separation skills and more deep-threat ability to the receiver room. He ran his drills late in the draft process after dealing with some nagging injuries, posting a 40 time between 4.47 and 4.53 seconds, but his play speed is perhaps more impressive — he was clocked as having a faster top speed than Watson at the Combine despite Watson running a 4.36 at the Combine. Doubs will need to work on developing a more complete route tree after being somewhat limited in Nevada’s air raid-style offense, but can be a special teams contributor on day one, particularly as a potential return man.

Zach Tom

Position: Offensive lineman

Picked: Round 4 (#140)

College: Wake Forest University

Jersey Number: TBA

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 295 pounds

RAS: 9.59

Arguably the most athletic offensive line prospect in this year’s draft, Tom’s combination of movement ability and positional versatility makes him a perfect fit for the Packers. He was primarily a left tackle for the Demon Deacons, but he also has experience at center, where he will almost certainly serve as the backup to incumbent Josh Myers. Tom could well be in the competition at right guard as well, with the Packers saying they feel he can play any of the five positions on the line.

Kingsley Enagbare

Position: Outside linebacker

Picked: Round 5 (#179)

College: University of South Carolina

Jersey Number: TBA

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

RAS: 6.26

2021 Stats: 12 games; 44 total tackles (29 solo); 7.0 TFLs, 4.5 sacks; 2 passes defended, 1 fumble forced, 1 fumble recovery

Perhaps the steal of the draft for the Packers, Enagbare was widely projected as a late day-two selection before slipping down to the Packers with the final pick of the fifth round. Green Bay needed another edge rusher to provide quality depth behind starters Rashan Gary and Preston Smith, and Enagbare’s size keeps him consistent with those two veteran players. Like Wyatt, Enagbare’s sack numbers somewhat hide how productive he was as an edge rusher in the SEC.

Tariq Carpenter

Position: Inside linebacker

Picked: Round 7 (#228)

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Jersey Number: TBA

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

RAS: 8.92

2021 Stats: 11 games; 65 total tackles (40 solo); 1.0 TFL; 2 passes defended, 1 fumble forced

Carpenter feels like a pick designed to replace departed linebacker/special teamer Oren Burks, who left for San Francisco in free agency. Like Burks, Carpenter is a former college safety but head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that he will start out in the inside linebacker room in Green Bay. A missile on special teams with elite straight-ahead speed and explosiveness, Carpenter was one of six members of this year’s draft class to have an official visit with the Packers.

Jonathan Ford

Position: Defensive tackle

Picked: Round 7 (#234)

College: University of Miami

Jersey Number: TBA

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 315 pounds

RAS: 3.53

2021 Stats: 8 games played; 14 total tackles (4 solo); 1 TFL

The one player in this class who performed Combine/Pro Day drills and was not at least an above-average athlete, Ford was a middle-school teammate with T.J. Slaton, a draft pick last year, and played at Miami with Jonathan Garvin, a 7th-rounder in 2020. Though listed at 315 pounds, he said on Saturday that he is closer to 340; that size suggests that he will probably line up at nose tackle, though he was used more frequently as a 3-technique with the Hurricanes. As a 7th-round pick, he may have a tough road to make the roster, but he will have plenty of opportunity to earn a spot on the 53 in training camp.

Rasheed Walker

Position: Offensive tackle

Picked: Round 7 (#248)

College: Pennsylvania State University

Jersey Number: TBA

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 325 pounds

RAS: N/A (did not test)

Walker was widely projected as a much earlier draft pick, as he possesses all of the size and ability to be an excellent NFL left tackle. He has plenty of flashes on tape, but also demonstrates a maddening lack of consistency. The opportunity for him to take a year or two to develop under elite tackles like David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and a great offensive coaching staff might be just what he needs to turn into a quality NFL lineman.

Samori Toure

Position: Wide receiver

Picked: Round 7 (#257)

College: University of Nebraska

Jersey Number: TBA

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

RAS: 6.16

2021 Stats: 12 games; 46 receptions, 898 yards (19.5 yards per reception), 5 touchdowns; 8 rushing attempts, 63 yards (7.9 yards per attempt), 1 touchdown; 2 punt returns, 9 yards (4.5 yards per return)

The final pick of the draft is the Packers’ third wideout of the weekend. Toure had a wildly productive career at the University of Montana at the FCS level before transferring to Nebraska for his final season. There, he was a big-play threat who saved some of his biggest performances for the Cornhuskers’ biggest games late in the season. He will have a great shot to earn a roster spot with special teams contributions, as the Packers prioritize snaps in that phase for players down their depth chart at wideout.