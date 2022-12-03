Calling Our Shots: APC’s most specific predictions for Week 13

It only took a quarter for us to get a prediction right last week. Tex Western predicted that Jalen Hurts would run for more than 100 yards against the Packers. Hurts managed to do that before the first 15 minutes of game time had passed in an impressive opening salvo for what would be a record-setting day on the ground for the Eagles.

Can we make it two weeks in a row with a correct call? Take a look at what our writers are guessing below and let us know what you think our chances are.

Rcon14: Packers offense scores 30+

The Bears defense is truly a travesty at this point. Even a battered Aaron Rodgers, or Jordan Love, should be able to put up points on this unit.

Paul Noonan: Christian Watson with another 3+ touchdowns.

The Bears are 31st in pass defense per DVOA, and just lost Eddie Jackson for the year. Aaron Rodgers loves owning the Bears and I believe he is specifically playing in this game to put up numbers and pad the stats a bit. In addition to being generally bad against the pass, they are specifically bad against the deep pass where they rank 31st, 71% worse than an average team. They are the worst team against go routes on the outside.

The weather is supposed to be partly cloudy and 41 degrees in Chicago on Sunday with no rain or snow, though the wind could be a factor, and the Bears are bad enough that the Packers might not pass that much. Still, I’ll bet Aaron gets to do whatever he wants for a half, which should be enough.

Justis Mosqueda: Kingsley Enagbare finishes with three sacks.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is a very mobile quarterback, but he also takes a lot of sacks. Fields has a 15 percent sack percentage in 2022, which is nearly 50 percent more than any other qualifying quarterback (https://www.pro-football-reference.com/years/2022/passing.htm).

Rookie outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare has been playing very well over the last three weeks, even if his disruption hasn’t matched his box score production. There’s at least a chance that he ends up winning NFC Rookie of the Week in this matchup.

Tex Western: Allen Lazard goes for 100 yards and two scores

We have started to see defenses keying on Watson recently, perhaps best illustrated by the Eagles focusing on taking him away in the red zone on Randall Cobb’s touchdown on Sunday night. I expect that to continue for the Bears on Sunday, which should yield more advantageous matchups for Lazard against a banged-up Bears secondary.

Lazard hasn’t put up huge numbers against the Bears in his career, but he does have scores in three straight games against them. Make it four on Sunday as he stakes a claim to still being the Packers’ WR1 for now.

Jon Meerdink: AJ Dillon scores two touchdowns

AJ Dillon had his best game of the season against the Eagles, hammering Philadelphia for 64 yards on eight carries, including his second-longest run of the year. I think the Packers will move the ball well through the air while turning to Dillon to finish things off at the goal line. The big back gets two touchdowns against the Bears, his first multi-touchdown game in almost exactly a year.