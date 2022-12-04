Packers vs Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Today is the battle for 787. That’s the number of all-time wins the winner of this afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will have, breaking a tie for the most all-time in NFL history. It’s perhaps the most intriguing storyline in a game between two teams that have any notions of making the 2022 playoffs effectively eliminated.

It’s only fitting that these two teams have an opportunity to break the tie when playing one another. Perhaps that is part of the reason why Aaron Rodgers was so eager to come back for today’s game after suffering an injury to his ribs last Sunday night in Philadelphia. Alternately, Rodgers might just really want to stick it to Bears fans in Chicago again after reminding him who owns them in last year’s trip to Soldier Field.

Whatever the reason, Rodgers appears set to play today, as does Justin Fields for the Bears. It should be an intriguing game to see if either defense can contain the opposing offense, as neither team has been able to do so with any consistency to this point in the season.

Here’s your game primer for the week 13 matchup, with broadcast and streaming details along with all of the other essential information to get you ready for this rivalry game.

WHO?

Green Bay Packers (4-8) vs. Chicago Bears (3-9)

WHEN?

Sunday, December 4, 2022

12:00 Noon Central Time

WHERE?

Soldier Field

Chicago, Illinois

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Commentators: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

TV Broadcast Map

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

SiriusXM 159 or 387

Online Streaming

NFL+ app or FOX Sports app (where game is available in local markets)

NFL Sunday Ticket (where game is not available in local markets)

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings)

Point spread: Packers favored by 3.5 points

Over/under total: 44

Last Meeting

2022 Week 2: @Packers 27, Bears 10

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 103-94-6

Playoffs: Tied 1-1