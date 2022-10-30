Bills vs. Packers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Tonight’s game was one that has been circled on the calendar for fans of both teams for months, ever since the NFL released its 2022 schedule. It was supposed to feature an elite team from each conference playing in a midseason matchup in prime time, one that might foreshadow a Super Bowl matchup in February.
Instead, tonight’s Green Bay Packers-Buffalo Bills game seems like anything but, with the Packers entering on a three-game losing streak and as 11-point underdogs. What might have been must-see TV is instead an opportunity to see a struggling Green Bay franchise overachieve against long odds or cave in completely on national television.
And yet, the Packers have played well as big underdogs in the few instances that it has happened over the past decade, keeping games close even when sportsbooks expected otherwise. If they can hang with the Bills through three quarters, anything can happen at the end of a close game.
There’s no worries about a broadcast map for tonight’s game, which gets a national broadcast. Here’s how to tune in.
WHO?
Green Bay Packers (3-4) vs. Buffalo Bills (5-1)
WHERE?
Highmark Stadium
Orchard Park, New York
WHEN?
Sunday, October 30, 2022
8:20 PM Eastern Time
HOW?
TV Broadcast
Channel: NBC
Commentators: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Radio Broadcast
Packers Radio Network
Westwood One Sports
SiriusXM 83/226 (Packers broadcast) or 88 (national broadcast)
Online Streaming
NFL+ app
Peacock & NBC Sports apps
NBCsports.com
WHAT ELSE?
Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Point spread: Bills favored by 11
Over/under total: 47.5
Last Meeting
2018 Week 4: @Packers 22, Bills 0
All-Time Head-to-Head Record
Regular season: Bills lead 8-5-0
