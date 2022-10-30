Bills vs. Packers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Tonight’s game was one that has been circled on the calendar for fans of both teams for months, ever since the NFL released its 2022 schedule. It was supposed to feature an elite team from each conference playing in a midseason matchup in prime time, one that might foreshadow a Super Bowl matchup in February.

Instead, tonight’s Green Bay Packers-Buffalo Bills game seems like anything but, with the Packers entering on a three-game losing streak and as 11-point underdogs. What might have been must-see TV is instead an opportunity to see a struggling Green Bay franchise overachieve against long odds or cave in completely on national television.

And yet, the Packers have played well as big underdogs in the few instances that it has happened over the past decade, keeping games close even when sportsbooks expected otherwise. If they can hang with the Bills through three quarters, anything can happen at the end of a close game.

There’s no worries about a broadcast map for tonight’s game, which gets a national broadcast. Here’s how to tune in.

WHO?

Green Bay Packers (3-4) vs. Buffalo Bills (5-1)

WHERE?

Highmark Stadium

Orchard Park, New York

WHEN?

Sunday, October 30, 2022

8:20 PM Eastern Time

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: NBC

Commentators: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Westwood One Sports

SiriusXM 83/226 (Packers broadcast) or 88 (national broadcast)

Online Streaming

NFL+ app

Peacock & NBC Sports apps

NBCsports.com

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Bills favored by 11

Over/under total: 47.5

Last Meeting

2018 Week 4: @Packers 22, Bills 0

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Bills lead 8-5-0