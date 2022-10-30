Packers WR Christian Watson ruled out of Bills game with concussion

Christian Watson made his eagerly-anticipated return to the field for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, but that return was short-lived. The Packers used Watson consistently on their first series, but on a 12-yard catch-and-run, Watson took a big hit and was down on the field for some time.

After a stabilizing board was brought out for him initially, Watson walked off the field under his own power. However, he went into the locker room for evaluation and the Packers have officially ruled him out of the remainder of the game with a concussion.

Watson had missed the prior two games with a hamstring injury. To make matters worse, the Packers entered the game with just five wide receivers anyway, with only Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers, and Samori Toure available for the rest of the game.

Watson will enter the concussion protocol this week and will need to pass through the steps of that protocol before he can return to the field. Hopefully that will take place before next Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.