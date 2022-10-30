Romeo Doubs makes highlight-reel touchdown catch for Packers against Bills

Romeo Doubs’ hands have taken some heat over the past few weeks. The Green Bay Packers’ rookie receiver had multiple drops last week in the team’s loss to the Washington Commanders, but he posted one of the most impressive catches in the NFL this season in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

With the Packers facing a 2nd-and-12 from the 19-yard line, Aaron Rodgers dialed up Doubs’ number. After coming in motion across the field, Doubs released and made a magnificent adjustment with the ball in the air, hauling it in and getting his legs down in bounds for the Packers’ first touchdown of the game.

Take a look at the play here:

The touchdown was Doubs’ third of the year, a number that trails only Allen Lazard (four) on the team. He has a pair of receptions in this game so far for 26 yards, and that score pulled the Packers to back within a touchdown, cutting the Bills’ lead to 14-7.

Keep it here at APC for more updates from tonight’s game.