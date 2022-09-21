Packers vs. Buccaneers Week 3 TV Broadcast Map

The Green Bay Packers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon in week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, a meeting between two of the top contenders in the NFC this season. The two teams last met in the regular season in 2020, when the Bucs blew out the Packers at home in Tampa, then they faced off in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau, which the Buccaneers also won en route to a Super Bowl title.

This week’s game is the premier contest in the late afternoon schedule of games, which features one game on CBS and three on FOX. Packers-Bucs will be on FOX, called by the network’s #1 broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sideline.

Most of the country will see Packers-Bucs as a result, and just about every broadcast area not on the West coast will get this game. The other two games on FOX in the same time slot are the Rams-Cardinals and Falcons-Seahawks contests, meaning that Pacific Northwest, southern California, and the Arizona area will see one of those two other games, along with most of Georgia.

Here’s a look at this week’s broadcast map from 506sports.com.

FOX Late Games Broadcast Map