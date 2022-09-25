How to watch Packers vs. Buccaneers in Week 3

This afternoon, the Aaron Rodgers-Tom Brady show gets its fifth episode as the two long-tenured NFL quarterbacks take center stage amid the NFL’s late afternoon schedule. Both quarterbacks’ supporting casts will be less impressive than usual, however, as the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both have wide receivers out with injuries.

Still, the quarterbacks drive eyeballs, and there should be plenty on this early-season contest. Brady’s teams are 3-1 when going up against Rodgers, with a Rodgers-led Packers squad’s only win coming in 2014 at Lambeau Field.

Of course, the Packers have had more success historically against the Buccaneers, dating back to the two teams’ shared time in the NFC Central division for many years. Green Bay has won about two-thirds of the games between these two squads over their history together, but much of that advantage comes from a dominant decade in the 1990s. Since 1999, the Bucs actually have a 9-7 edge, including a playoff win after the 2020 season.

This game should be available for the majority of NFL fans across the US, with a select few TV markets seeing other conflicting games. Check the details below and click through to the broadcast map to confirm if your area will be among those getting the game on local television.

WHO?

Green Bay Packers (1-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

WHEN?

Sunday, September 25, 2022

4:25 PM Eastern Time (3:25 PM Central)

WHERE?

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Florida

HOW?

TV Broadcast

FOX

Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Broadcast Map

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

NFL+ app

Online Streaming

NFL+ app (for those in local markets)

NFLSundayTicket.TV (for out-of-market)

ANYTHING ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings)

Point spread: Buccaneers -1.5

Over/under total: 42

Last Meetings

Regular season: 2020 week 5, @Buccaneers 38, Packers 10

Postseason: 2020 NFC Championship Game, Buccaneers 31, @Packers 26

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 33-22-1

Postseason: Tied 1-1

