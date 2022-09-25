Packers WR Romeo Doubs scores first career touchdown in first quarter vs. Buccaneers

One drive, one touchdown for the Green Bay Packers, who are missing wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson in Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, finding a playmaker wasn’t a problem for Aaron Rodgers on the opening series, as rookie wideout Romeo Doubs had three catches for 35 yards.

Doubs’ first catch of the game went for a 21-yard gain, but the third and final of those receptions went for Doubs’ first career touchdown. In the back of a two-man stack with Allen Lazard, Doubs released and caught a short pass from Rodgers, pushing his way just across the goal line for the score:

The Packers got 19 yards on four touches from Aaron Jones on the drive, as well as a 17-yard gain from Randall Cobb to move the chains on third down. However, it was Doubs who provided the points to give Green Bay an early 7-3 lead in hot, muggy Tampa.

