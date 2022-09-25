Jaire Alexander Injury Update: Packers CB ruled out vs. Buccaneers with groin injury

The Green Bay Packers will have to play the second half of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without one of their best defensive players. On the first series of the game, cornerback Jaire Alexander took himself off the field as he was limping a bit awkwardly. He missed the remainder of the first half and was initially ruled as questionable to return with a groin injury.

However, just before the start of the second half, the Packers officially downgraded Alexander to out for the remainder of the game.

With Alexander out, the Packers moved Rasul Douglas from his normal slot position to the right outside cornerback spot. When using five defensive backs, the team has brought Keisean Nixon in to cover the slot, where he made one tackle in the first half. Nixon also forced a fumble on the Buccaneers’ first drive of the second half, which was recovered by Packers defensive lineman Jarran Reed.

Alexander missed most of the 2021 season after injuring his shoulder in the Packers’ week 4 game. He returned for the team’s postseason loss to San Francisco, playing a handful of snaps with Douglas and Eric Stokes.

Stay tuned for more updates on Alexander’s status after the game and in the coming days.