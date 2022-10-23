How to watch Packers vs. Commanders in Week 7

This afternoon, the Green Bay Packers will attempt to get back to winning ways after losing consecutive games to the New York Giants and Jets over the past two weeks. Facing them today is another NFC East team, the Washington Commanders, who are playing their first season under their new nickname.

New name, yes; new quarterback, no. Although the Commanders traded for Carson Wentz this offseason, he will be out on Sunday, leaving Taylor Heinicke to start in his place. Heinicke was the franchise’s starter a year ago when these two teams played at Lambeau Field, though he was unable to lead the then-Washington Football Team to a victory.

That Packers team was hot at the time, however, in the midst of a 7-game winning streak. It’s a far cry from what the current version of the green and gold has been doing, as this year’s Packers are in the bottom third of the NFL in points scored and have not put up more than 27 points in any game yet this season.

Will the Packers right the ship today near the nation’s capital? Tune in later today to find out and scroll down for broadcast details on today’s game.

WHO?

Green Bay Packers (3-3) vs. Washington Commanders (2-4)

WHERE?

FedEx Field

Landover, Maryland

WHEN?

Sunday, October 23, 2022

1:00 PM Eastern Time

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Commentators: Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston

TV Broadcast Map (Packers-Commanders shown in red)

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

SiriusXM 98 or 389

Online Streaming

NFL+ app (in-market)

NFL Sunday Ticket (out-of-market)

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings)

Point spread: Packers favored by 4.5

Over/under total: 41.5

Last Meeting

2021 Week 7: @Packers 24, Washington Football Team 10

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular Season: Packers lead 20-15-1

Postseason: Packers lead 2-1