Packers get first defensive score of 2022 on De’Vondre Campbell pick-six

There haven’t been too many highlight-reel plays for the Green Bay Packers’ defense this season. Coming into week seven’s game against the Washington Commanders, the Packers had forced just four turnovers all year and just one interception.

Against quarterback Taylor Heinicke, they doubled that number of picks early in the second quarter as linebacker De’Vondre Campbell — who has been much-maligned this season for a step back in his play — stole a pass from running back J.D. McKissic. Not satisfied with just the turnover, however, Campbell saw an open green field ahead of him and returned the interception 63 yards for a touchdown to give the Packers a 14-3 lead.

Here’s a look at the replay:

This was the Packers’ first pick-six since cornerback Rasul Douglas recorded one against the Chicago Bears last season in week 14. It was also the first pick-six by a Packers linebacker since Clay Matthews had one against the New York Giants in 2011 (h/t to @WesHod).

The Packers could have plenty of additional chances to intercept more passes in this game, as the team has dropped at least three additional potential picks already through about 20 minutes of game time. Stay tuned to see if there will be any additional big plays from the Packers’ pass defense in this game.