Packers vs. Dolphins: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Merry Christmas morning, Green Bay Packers fans! Today marks the second straight year that the Packers will play on Christmas Day, as they take on the Miami Dolphins today a year after beating the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field.

This year’s game takes place in the far more balmy climate of South Florida, however, as the Packers head to Hard Rock Stadium for today’s game. It’s arguably the best game of the day as well, with the two teams both fighting to stay alive for postseason berths.

Today’s game is the first part of a nationally-broadcast tripleheader, ahead of a pair of other games set for later in the day. Here are the details for how to tune in for today’s game.

WHO?

Green Bay Packers (6-8) vs. Miami Dolphins (8-6)

WHEN?

Sunday, December 25, 2022

1:00 PM Eastern Time

WHERE?

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens, Florida

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Commentators: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

SiriusXM 82/226

Online Streaming

NFL+ app

FOX Sports app

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings)

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5

Over/under total: 49.5

Last Meeting

2018 Week 10: @Packers 31, Dolphins 12

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Dolphins lead 10-5-0