After a long day of waiting, it’s finally about time for kickoff between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday Night Football has arrived and with it the Packers’ latest (and perhaps last) chance to save their 2022 season.

The last three games between these two teams have seen the winning team alternate. Green Bay won in 2016, the teams’ last meeting in Philadelphia, to start off their “Run the Table” streak. In 2019, the Eagles came into Lambeau Field and won 34-27, giving the Packers one of their few one-score losses over Matt LaFleur’s first few seasons. However, the Packers beat Philadelphia the next year, in a convincing 30-16 win that also found Jalen Hurts making his first big plays as an NFL quarterback.

Another odd piece of history between these two teams is that the Packers have won all three games they have played in Philadelphia since Aaron Rodgers took over as the starting quarterback in 2008. In addition to the 2016 game, the Packers won at Lincoln Financial Field twice in the 2010 season, once in week one to start the season and again in the Wild Card round en route to a victory in Super Bowl XLV.

The Packers will need to find some magic this week, as they come in as 6.5-point underdogs. Join us here all game long as we follow along and cheer the Packers on.

Live Updates from Packers Media