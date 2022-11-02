Packers v. Lions Week 9 TV Broadcast Map

For only the third time this season, the Green Bay Packers will kick off in the early time slot this weekend for their week 9 matchup against the Detroit Lions. The 1:00 PM Eastern kickoff means that the Packers will be stacked up against a number of other games on FOX, which will make seeing the game on local TV more challenging than usual for fans outside of the Packers’ home broadcast area.

In fact, this week’s game gets the smallest viewing area by square miles of any Packers game this season, in part because FOX has only a single game this weekend. Therefore, Packers-Lions is competing not only with three other FOX games in the early window but a fourth additional game as a late kickoff — the contest between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

Here’s a look at the map, with Packers-Lions shown in red:

As you can see in the map above, Packers-Lions will be on TV across significant portions of the Midwest, but with some substantial areas seeing other games. In particular, much of Ohio will see Panthers-Bengals instead, while the Chicago and Indianapolis markets see the late game due to having home games on CBS in the early window. Then there’s Minnesota and the plains, which will instead see Vikings-Commanders.

Still, the Green Bay-Detroit matchup manages to get FOX’s number-one commentating team, with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen set to call the game. The B team, Adam Amin and Daryl Johnston, instead take the Seattle-Arizona contest.

As always, the option for watching the game for fans in markets that get different games is to use NFL Sunday Ticket from DirecTV, either with a personal subscription or at a restaurant or bar that has its own subscription.