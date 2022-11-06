Packers vs. Lions: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Green Bay Packers are surely one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL so far this season. A 3-5 start is a far, far cry from where this team hoped to be after eight weeks, with issues coming on both sides of the football.

In theory, a game against the team with the worst record in the NFL should be a welcome sight. However, for a Packers team whose defense has had issues at times, the Detroit Lions might be a tough matchup. Detroit has run the ball well with Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift, and the Packers’ run defense has been a massive weakness.

However, even the frustrating Green Bay offense should be able to move the football against the Lions, who are putting a historically bad defense on the field this year. They rank last in the NFL in both points and yards allowed this season and they are doing so with poor performances against both the run and pass.

Can the Packers get back on track this week? Tune in today to find out as the two NFC North rivals square off in an early game. Here are all the details you’ll need to get tuned in for the week 9 matchup.

WHO?

Green Bay Packers (3-5) vs. Detroit Lions (1-6)

WHEN?

Sunday, November 6, 2022

1:00 PM Eastern Time

WHERE?

Ford Field

Detroit, Michigan

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Broadcast Map

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

SiriusXM 108

Online Streaming

NFL+ app (where available in local markets)

NFL Sunday Ticket (where unavailable in local markets)

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings)

Point spread: Packers favored by 3.5 points

Over/under total: 50

2021 Meetings

Week 2: @Packers 35, Lions 17

Week 18: @Lions 37, Packers 30

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular Season: Packers lead 103-73-7

Postseason: Packers lead 2-0