Packers lose three starters to injury in first quarter against Lions

The Green Bay Packers added injury to insult in the first quarter of their week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Although the Packers’ defense got a 4th-down stop in the red zone on the opening drive of the game and the offense drove 88 yards to the shadow of the end zone, Aaron Rodgers’ 1st-and-goal pass hit linebacker Derrick Barnes in the helmet and was intercepted in the end zone by Lions safety Kerby Joseph.

However, on that long drive, the Packers’ offense saw two starters leave the game with injury. First, Romeo Doubs appeared to injure his ankle on a nice catch over the middle, as he had to limp off the field. Doubs immediately went over to the blue injury tent and then was carted to the locker room, officially being ruled as questionable to return.

A few plays later, right guard Jon Runyan, Jr. left the field, appearing to injure his knee. Runyan also left the game to be evaluated and he is also questionable. However, instead of former starting right guard Royce Newman coming into the game in Runyan’s place, it was rookie Zach Tom taking the field, as he will get significant snaps at a third different position in as many weeks.

Finally, the next defensive series saw cornerback Eric Stokes injured as well. The second-year corner injured his right ankle and was also carted to the locker room, and he appears unlikely to return. In his place, Rasul Douglas moved from the slot to the boundary and Keisean Nixon came on as the slot corner in nickel alignments.

With the Packers taking back over on offense for a second drive, the game remains scoreless. Stay tuned for more updates on the injured Packers.

UPDATES: Both Doubs and Stokes have been ruled out of the game, while Runyan returned to his normal right guard spot in the second quarter.